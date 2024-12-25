Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: chenford, The Rookie

The Rookie Passes the Baton For Season 7; Happy Holidays From The Cast

The Rookie cast wishes everyone happy holidays in a new video; Lisseth Chavez passes the rookie baton to Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher.

With today not only being Christmas Day but also the two-week mark before ABC and Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie returns for its seventh season with S07E01: "The Shot," the cast is checking in to offer everyone a great holiday season in a fun behind-the-scenes video. In addition, we get a chance to check out the "changing of the guard" as Lisseth Chavez hands over the "rookie" status to Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher.

Here's a look at the cast video wishing everyone happy holidays – followed by the rookie "passing of the baton":

Here's a look back at the "Chenford"-themed teaser for the seventh season of ABC's The Rookie, followed by a look at what we know about the season's opening episode so far:

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 1: "The Shot" Preview

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 1: "The Shot" – Now recovering from a gunshot wound and feeling the effects of his age, John (Nathan Fillion) and the team welcome two new rookies and continue the hunt for two dangerous inmates with very personal vendettas following their prison escape. Here's a look at the cast getting everyone caught up on where their respective characters are at heading into the seventh season:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

