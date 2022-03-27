The Rookie S04E17 Preview: High-Tech Hostage Situation Turns Personal

Okay, let's kick things off with a quick reminder that there is no new episode of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie tonight. Nope, tonight is Oscar night so the network belongs to The Big Golden Dude be given out to a decent percentage of films most people haven't heard of. But next Sunday, April 3, the series returns in grand, dramatic fashion with "Coding." As you're about to see in the following promo and episode overview, a high-tech hostage situation at a hospital finds Nolan (Fillion) and the team dealing with a husband willing to go to any lengths to get his wife the surgery she needs. Here's a look at what's in store S04E17 "Coding" (and for you It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fans, make sure to keep a close watch…).

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 17 "Coding": Officer John Nolan and the team feel they must negotiate with a distraught man who is holding a hospital hostage to ensure his wife receives a lifesaving surgery. Written by Nick Hurwitz & Sylvia Franklin, and directed by Bill Roe.

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination, and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Guest-stars for this episode include Crystal Coney as Nurse Lisa, Dylan Conrique as Tamara Colins, Arjay Smith as James Murray, Kanoa Goo as Assistant District Attorney Chris Sanford, Siena Goines as Riley Templeton, and Deidrie Henry as Dr. Spader. Alexi Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.