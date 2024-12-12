Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: chenford, Eric Winter, The Rookie

The Rookie S07: Eric Winter Teases "Different Day…Different Bradford"

The Rookie star Eric Winter posted a look at Bradford in both a police uniform and a pretty sharp suit - along with an interesting caption.

As we inch closer to the Season 7 premiere of ABC and Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie on Tuesday, January 7th, the marketing machine continues to pick up steam – in large part, thanks to a cast that remains active on social media and likes to keep the fans engaged. For example, Winter took to Instagram to drop a ten-ton tease about a "different Bradford" while showing the character in uniform in the first image, followed by a skyline image, and then a look at him in a pretty sharp suit. Could we be seeing some of that personal growth and understanding that we were told Bradford would be working on this season?

"Different day…different Bradford… it's been fun. How will it end 👮🏼‍♂️👨🏼‍💼," Winter wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, showing Bradford sporting two very different looks (and already sparking a ton of speculation that Bradford might be sporting that suit for a date with O'Neil's Chen):

Here's a look back at the official key art poster and logline/overview for the seventh season, as well as a look at what we know about the spinoff so far – followed by three examples of the huge amount of blooper videos that ABC posted over on YouTube. Seriously. You can check out the main playlist over on YouTube for a full rundown – they're definitely worth your time.

John Nolan, once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Now recovering from a gunshot wound and feeling the effects of his age, John and the team welcome two new rookies and continue the hunt for two dangerous escaped prisoners who have very personal vendettas.

Last week brought the news that Lionsgate Television and 20th Television were in early development on a new spinoff series, with Hawley writing the police-based spinoff. According to reports, the series would be set in Washington state and focus on a male police officer "who is stepping into a new phase of life in his second act." If that sounds like the basic overview of the original series, well… you're not alone because we thought the same thing. That said, it's way too early to be dropping specifics – so we take what we can get. Along with penning the project, Hawley is also set to executive-produce alongside Fillion, Bill Norcross (whose life story inspired the franchise series) – all EPs on The Rookie – and Michelle Chapman. Lionsgate Television and 20th Television would co-produce the series.

Now, here's a look back at the image gallery of the cast that was released in November:

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

