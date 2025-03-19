Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie S07E11: "Speed" Trailer, New "Chaos Agent" Images Released

Along with some new images from "Chaos Agent," here's a look at the episode trailer for ABC's The Rookie Season 7 Episode 11: "Speed."

Article Summary Catch a sneak peek of The Rookie S07E11: "Speed" with the thrilling episode trailer.

New images released from "Chaos Agent," spotlighting some exciting moments.

Get a preview of S07E12: "April Fools," where pranks spark chaos in LAPD.

Watch John and Celina handle a tense hostage crisis while Tim challenges Lucy in "Speed."

While we're going to keep from dropping any spoilers for last night's episode (for now), we do have some additional images from ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie S07E10: "Chaos Agent" to pass along that went live shortly after the episode dropped. In addition, we have added the episode trailer to the official overview for next week's episode, S07E11: "Speed" – and an early look at what S07E12: "April Fools" has to offer – with Tim and Lucy looking to play the roles of merry pranksters…

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 11: "Speed" & Ep. 12: "April Fools" Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 11: "Speed": John (Nathan Fillion) and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) find themselves in a hostage situation while undercover for a public safety initiative. While Angela (Alyssa Diaz) and Nyla (Mekia Cox) investigate the suspects, Tim (Eric Winter) challenges Lucy's (Melissa O'Neil) decision-making skills.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 12: "April Fools": An April Fools' prank on LAPD's social media leads to citywide chaos. Meanwhile, John's (Nathan Fillion) T.O. skills are tested, Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) is assigned a challenging case, and Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) play a joke on the team.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

