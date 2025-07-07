Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie S08: Augustine, O'Neil, Chavez Offer Early TikTok Goodness

The Rookie stars Deric Augustine, Lisseth Chavez, and Melissa O'Neil wasted little time getting some TikTok goodness out to the fans.

If you're reading this, then we're pretty sure we don't need to tell you that filming on the eighth season of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie is starting to pick up steam (with some filming having already taken place overseas). Last week, Deric Augustine, Alyssa Diaz, Melissa O'Neil, Lisseth Chavez, and Mekia Cox checked in on social media to offer some looks at how police and firearm training was going.

That brought us to earlier today, with Augustine and Chavez checking in early from "Day 1." Now, we've got some TikTok goodness from Augustine, Chavez, and O'Neil to pass along – probably not the last we'll be getting now that the cameras are starting to roll.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

