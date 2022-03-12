The Rookie Season 4 E16 "True Crime" Preview: Lights! Camera! Murder!

With ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie returning this Sunday night for a new episode, "Real Crime" not only finds the documentary crew returning for a reality show but in doing so Thorsen (Tru Valentino) might just have the means to change his public image. Of course, that plan goes horribly wrong when a dead man gets involved and Thorsen is looking at being named "suspect #1" unless Nolan (Fillion) and the team can crack the case first.

Now here's a look at the official promo and overview for this weekend's episode "Real Crime," followed by a sneak preview where Chen (Melissa O'Neil) is clearly excited (maybe a little too excited) for the documentary crew to be back after the last time. Bradford (Eric Winter)? Not so much…

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 16 "Real Crime: – Desperate to reset the way the world sees him, Officer Thorsen reluctantly decides to be a part of a reality show to help rebrand his image, only to be thrust back into yet another deadly situation. With cameras rolling, the show's producer is found murdered and the team must investigate before Aaron is made suspect number one. Guest starring is Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, Tamala Jones as Yvonne Thorsen, and Rome Flynn as Morris Mackey. Written by Bill Rinier & Paula Puryear and directed by Rob Seidenglanz.

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination, and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.