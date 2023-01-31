The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 14 Preview: Meet Lucy Chen: Fist of Justice! We're not going to spoil the preview for ABC's The Rookie S05E14 "Death Sentence," but get ready to meet... Lucy Chen: Fist of Justice!

With only hours to go until a new episode of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, we… still don't have preview images. Hmmm. But that's okay because we do have a new preview for S05E14 "Death Sentence" to pass along. In the clip you're about to see, Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) and Aaron (Tru Valentino) discuss Aaron's efforts to not depend on his parents' money and to be taken seriously as an officer. Now, we're not going to spoil what goes down, but let's just say that it ends with Aaron and Tim (Eric Winter) being introduced to… Lucy Chen: Fist of Justice!

Here's a look at a sneak preview for tonight's episode of ABC's The Rookie, followed by a look back at what we know so far:

Honestly, I need action figures of the entire #TheRookie cast 🦸 Don't miss an all-new episode tonight at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/tNOvLtELCG — The Rookie (@therookie) January 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14 "Death Sentence" Preview

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14 "Death Sentence": Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) are on the hunt for a mystery gunman after a shooting hits a little too close to home. Meanwhile, Aaron (Tru Valentino) struggles to live within his means and joins Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) to help Tamara (Dylan Conrique) when the mother of a child she babysits goes missing. Elsewhere, Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) suspects that a judge is taking bribes after he excludes valuable eyewitness testimony from a case. Written by Diana Mendez Boucher and directed by Faye Brenner. Now, here's a look at two sneak previews and the promo for S05E14 "Death Sentence":

In ABC's The Rookie, John Nolan (Fillion), the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination, and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.