The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 4: Nathan Fillion Welcomes Back Jenna Dewan

When serial killer Rosalind Dyer (Annie Wersching) snares Bailey (Jenna Dewan) in a deadly trap, Nolan (Nathan Fillion) will find himself in a potential no-win situation that will require the teamwork of ABC's Fillion-starring The Rookie and Niecy Nash-Betts-starring The Rookie: Feds to even the odds. Beginning Sunday, October 16th, with The Rookie S05E04 "The Choice" and wrapping up on Tuesday, October 18th, with The Rookie: Feds S01E04 "To Die For," viewers can expect a ton of edge-of-your-seat action and suspense, as we've already seen from the preview images and promo released. But this time around, Fillion and Dewan are keeping it personal, checking in via Instagram to promote the big crossover event.

In the following clip, Fillion welcomes back Dewan and shares how excited he is for viewers to see what Dewan's Bailey has to offer. As for the predicament that Bailey finds herself in, Dewan teases that it's connected to two very real fears she has (and we think you can figure out at least one of them from the previously-released images). Here's a look:

Here's a Look at The Rookie & The Rookie: Feds Crossover Event

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 4 "The Choice": Rosalind returns with a vengeance, and Bailey's life is left hanging in the balance. With a ticking clock, the LAPD and the FBI join forces, and Officer John Nolan is forced to make a deadly decision after a harrowing ultimatum. The first episode of the two-part crossover was written by Fredrick Kotto and directed by Bill Roe.

The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 4 "To Die For": When the team splits up to question a suspect's father, Simone (Nash-Betts) and Laura (Britt Robertson) discover critical information on how their abusive relationship is connected to the crimes. Following this lead, the team heads to Tucson to save the suspect's newest target. Meanwhile, sparks fly between Laura and her former colleague as they debate the killer's motive. The second episode of the two-part crossover was written by Nick Hurwitz.