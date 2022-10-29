The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 6 Preview: Murder, Mayhem, "Chenford" & More

Did you really think that ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie would let the holiday weekend blow past without a Halloween-themed episode? That's exactly what we're getting this Sunday night with S05E06 "The Reckoning," with an overview & promo teasing cursed money, a little bit of mayhem, and what appears to be some major movement in the "Chenford" situation. Interestingly enough, we don't have preview images for this weekend's episode, but we do have an overview and images for S05E07 "Crossfire" (landing on November 6th) that find a shooting victim who was already dead, what reads like a major change in Nolan (Fillion) & Bailey's (Jenna Dewan) relationship, and more. Here's a look:

Here's a Look at What's Ahead for The Rookie Season 5

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 6 "The Reckoning": Written by Leland Anderson and directed by Lanre Olabisi, the episode finds Nolan and a sleep-deprived Celina (Lisseth Chavez) investigating a cash deposit linked to an old DEA case. Meanwhile, Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) grows increasingly concerned about his deposition and is shocked when he realizes Elijah's (Brandon Jay McLaren) attorney is a familiar face from his past.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 7 "Crossfire": Nolan and Celina witness a shooting, realize the victim was already dead, and investigate further. Back at home, Bailey has been feeling off-center ever since the proposal, leaving Nolan to wonder what he can do to make her feel more comfortable. Elsewhere, Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Harper (Mekia Cox) enlist Lucy's (Melissa O'Neil) help to investigate the gang-related murder of a local shopkeeper in an episode written by Glen Mazzara and directed by Jon Huertas.