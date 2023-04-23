The Rookie Season 5 Episode 21 Sneak Peek: Will Aaron Get Served? For a look at how far Aaron will go to crack a case, check out the following preview for ABC's The Rookie S05E21 "Going Under."

With only two episodes remaining on the fifth season of ABC's Nathan Fillion, Melissa O'Neil & Eric Winter-starring The Rookie, don't expect things to end on a quiet note. This week brings a crossover with the Niecy Nash-Betts-starring The Rookie: Feds as one of Simone's (Nash-Betts) team members goes missing. And following that, we have a season finale that does not bode well for the team. But for this update, we're dialing back on the serious as we get a look at just how far Tru Valentino's Aaron is willing to go to crack a case – as Sgt. Grey's (Richard T. Jones) about to learn in the following preview:

So here's a look at a sneak preview for S05E21 "Going Under," followed by a look at the previously-released previews for the episode as well as what we know about the season finale, S05E22 "Under Siege":

When Aaron is asked to crack a case, he'll do it by any means necessary 🤣🕺 Dance along with an all-new #TheRookie Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC! Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/MpLp0CbrOf — The Rookie (@therookie) April 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Rookie Season 5 Episodes 21 & 22 Previews

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 21 "Going Under": Officer Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) goes undercover to infiltrate an illegal firearm operation, and Detective Harper (Mekia Cox) and Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) work together to solve a mystery involving severed limbs found around the city.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 22 "Under Seige": After one of their own is shot, the team suffers a series of close calls and realizes their division may be a target for a group of masked assailants.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.