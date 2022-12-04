The Rookie Season 5 Eps. 8 & 9 Preview Will Have Chenford Fans Smiling

So tonight's a bittersweet one for fans of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie. On one hand, they have a two-episode, two-hour return to enjoy tonight. In fact, we've included the official overview & promo for S05E08 "The Collar" and the official overview & preview images for S05E09 "Take Back." On the not-so-good side, the show's returning just in time to go back on break until January, when it moves to its new timeslot on Tuesday nights (beginning January 3, 2023). But it's time to put all of that aside because we have a preview for tonight to pass along that will give Chenford fans yet another reason to be hanging into every second that Melissa O'Neil's Chen and Eric Winter's Bradford are on the screen together. And while we're not going to spoil the clip for you, we're just going to say that "You deserve someone who's worth the effort" is a killer line in and of itself. Throwing in a mini-montage of some moments of them together? Yeah, that's a righteous punch to the feels…

Here's a look at the preview that was released earlier today that was thankfully not released earlier as it may have very well caused some fans' heads to explode, followed by our preview for tonight's two-episode, two-hour midseason finale of ABC's The Rookie:

Here's a Look at ABC's The Rookie Season 5 Episodes 8 & 9

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 8 "The Collar": Officers John Nolan (Fillion) and Celina Juarez (Lisseth Chavez) are in a race against time to stop the source of an explosive rampage. The episode was written by Paula Puryear and directed by Robert Bella.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 9 "Take Back": Officer John Nolan and the team investigate the unexpected death of a suspect in police custody. Their search also uncovers a very delicate loose end that could jeopardize Officer Celina Juarez's career. Meanwhile, Sergeant Grey (Richard T. Jones) and his wife, Luna (Angel Parker), go to New York to visit their daughter, Dominique (Jade Payton), only to realize she never made it home from the night before. The episode was written by Alexi Hawley and directed by David McWhirter.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen. Alexi Hawley is a writer and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.