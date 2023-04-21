The Rookie Season 5 Finale "Under Seige" Images: No One Is Safe In these preview images for ABC's The Rookie Season 5 finale, "Under Seige," the team faces off against a series of coordinated attacks.

While we normally wouldn't look beyond next week's big crossover between ABC's Nathan Fillion, Melissa O'Neil & Eric Winter-starring The Rookie and the Niecy Nash-Betts-starring The Rookie: Feds (with an overview, images & episode trailer for S05E21 "Going Under" waiting for you below), we thought you might want to check out a dozen preview images for the season finale S05E22 "Under Siege." Because even though the series was renewed for a sixth season, who ends up making it there appears to be in some major doubt as a group of masked assailants plans coordinated attacks against the team – meaning that no one is safe.

The Rookie Season 5 Episodes 21 & 22 Previews

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 21 "Going Under": Officer Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) goes undercover to infiltrate an illegal firearm operation, and Detective Harper (Mekia Cox) and Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) work together to solve a mystery involving severed limbs found around the city.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 22 "Under Seige": After one of their own is shot, the team suffers a series of close calls and realizes their division may be a target for a group of masked assailants.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.