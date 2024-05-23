Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Power, comic shop

DC Comics Brings Back Tiered Promotions And Prices For Absolute Power

DC Comics is launching a new incentive programme to encourage comic book stores to order increased copies of the upcoming Absolute Power crossover event from Mark Waid and Dan Mora

DC Comics is launching a new incentive programme to encourage comic book stores to order increased copies of the upcoming Absolute Power crossover event from Mark Waid and Dan Mora. In which comic book stores can order additional bundles of Absolute Power comics, $25 for 25, as long as they keep their standard orders up.

These incentives apply for the first issue of the Absolute Power limited series and prelude one-shot Absolute Power: Ground Zero, the first issues of tie-in series Absolute Power: Task Force VII and Absolute Power: Origins, and the first issues of the Absolute Power tie-in issues of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. In order to quality to buy 25 bundles of these issues, here are the order demands:

Absolute Power: Ground Zero #1 is matched with orders of Batman/Superman: World's Finest #25

Absolute Power #1 is matched with orders of Batman #146

Absolute Power: Task Force VII #1 is matched with orders of Batman/Superman: World's Finest #25

Absolute Power: Origins #1 is matched with orders of Batman/Superman: World's Finest #27

Superman #16 is matched with orders of Superman #14

Wonder Woman #11 is matched with orders of Wonder Woman #8

Batman #151 is matched with orders of Batman #146

And those who at least one bundle of Absolute Power #1 will unlock the ability to order as many copies as they choose of this new Absolute Power #1 Retailer Incentive Program Variant Cover, with Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman in chains, as seen in Dreamer;s vision of the future. Just this time, they seem to be on public parade.

ABSOLUTE POWER #1 (OF 4) CVR C STEPHEN BLISS CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Mark Waid (A) Dan Mora (CA) Stephen Bliss

THE TRINITY OF EVIL HAS WON. DC's epic summer event kicks off with a bang, as the combined might of FAILSAFE and the BRAINIAC QUEEN has at last given Amanda Waller the ability to steal the metahuman abilities of every hero and villain on planet Earth. As chaos erupts in the streets and a massive misinformation campaign sways public opinion to her side, the founder of the Suicide Squad methodically targets each superhero dynasty one at a time, starting with SUPERMAN. But even in this darkest of hours, a resistance is forming…and BATMAN is out for vengeance. It's a shocking blitzkrieg across the globe that is decades in the making–and will shape the course of the DC Universe for years to come! Brought to you by the superstar talents of MARK WAID and DAN MORA–it all starts here Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 7/3/2024

