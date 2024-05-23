Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Naganadel, pokemon, World of Wonders

Naganadel Arrives In Pokémon GO For Ultra Space Wonders

You will soon be able to evolve your Poipole into Naganadel as part of the next Ultra Beast-themed Pokémon GO event, starting this week.

Article Summary Evolve Poipole into Naganadel during Pokémon GO's Ultra Space Wonders event.

Shiny Mareanie debuts, with increased wild spawns and raid battles.

Stakataka and Blacephalon arrive in different hemispheres for Tier Five Raids.

Purchase special Timed Research for exclusive rewards, including Naganadel avatar item.

We have quite a lot coming to Pokémon GO in the next event: Naganadel, Stakataka, Blacephalon, Shiny Mareanie, and more.

Here's what's happening for the Ultra Space Wonders event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Thursday, May 23, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Thursday, May 23, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Naganadel! Trainers can evolve Poipole by using 200 Poipole Candy after catching 20 Dragon-type Pokémon with Poipole as their Buddy. While this was already announced, it is worth noting that Tier Five Raids will also feature new Ultra Beasts. Stakataka will debut in the Eastern Hemisphere while Blacephalon will debut in the Western Hemisphere.

Naganadel! Trainers can evolve Poipole by using 200 Poipole Candy after catching 20 Dragon-type Pokémon with Poipole as their Buddy. Shiny release: Shiny Mareanie will be available for the first time. It can be found in the wild, Field Research encounters, Paid Timed Research encounters, and Collection Challenge encounters.

Shiny Mareanie will be available for the first time. It can be found in the wild, Field Research encounters, Paid Timed Research encounters, and Collection Challenge encounters. Wild Spawns: Ekans (can be Shiny), Zubat (can be Shiny), Tentacool (can be Shiny), Koffing (can be Shiny), Stunky (can be Shiny), Croagunk (can be Shiny), Trubbish (can be Shiny), Skrelp (can be Shiny), and Mareanie (can be Shiny). Dratini (can be Shiny) will be a rare spawn.

Ekans (can be Shiny), Zubat (can be Shiny), Tentacool (can be Shiny), Koffing (can be Shiny), Stunky (can be Shiny), Croagunk (can be Shiny), Trubbish (can be Shiny), Skrelp (can be Shiny), and Mareanie (can be Shiny). Dratini (can be Shiny) will be a rare spawn. Event bonuses: 2× XP for winning Ultra Beast Raid Battles. Collection Challenges

Raids: Tier One: Paldean Wooper, Hisuian Qwilfish, Hisuian Sneasel, Bagon, and Deino (all can be Shiny) Tier Three: Galarian Weezing, Druddigon, Turtonator (all can be Shiny) Tier Five: Stakataka in the Eastern Hemisphere Blacephalon in the Western Hemisphere Mega Raids: Mega Pidgeot (can be Shiny)

Field Research: Encounters include Nidoran male and female (can be Shiny), Trubbish (can be Shiny), Mareanie (can be Shiny), Goomy (can be Shiny), and Jangmo-o.

Encounters include Nidoran male and female (can be Shiny), Trubbish (can be Shiny), Mareanie (can be Shiny), Goomy (can be Shiny), and Jangmo-o. Special Research: The final part of the World of Wonders Special Research will automatically appear. It will feature event-themed encounters, XP, Rare Candy, Mysterious Components, and Poipole Candy. Niantic notes: "World of Wonders Special Research will be available to claim until Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 9:59 a.m. local time."

The final part of the World of Wonders Special Research will automatically appear. It will feature event-themed encounters, XP, Rare Candy, Mysterious Components, and Poipole Candy. Niantic notes: "World of Wonders Special Research will be available to claim until Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 9:59 a.m. local time." Paid Timed Research: Niantic writes: "For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. Timed Research rewards include the following: Four Premium Battle Passes, one Lucky Egg, [encounters] with Mareanie, Naganadel Wings avatar item. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Niantic writes:

