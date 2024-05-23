Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: child's play, mezco toyz, Seed of chucky

Mezco Toyz Brings Glen from Seed of Chucky Back to Life with MDS

Step into the world of Chucky as Mezco Toyz has unveiled a new Mezco Designer Series figure as Glen from Seed of Chucky has arrived

Glen is a strange character and was introduced to the Child's Play franchise with the 2004 film Seed of Chucky. Glen is the offspring of the infamous killer dolls Chucky and Tiffany, who, unlike his murderous parents, have a kind and gentle soul. However, he grapples with his identity and the legacy of his lineage throughout the film and even features a split personality. His more aggressive side, Glenda, is just like her parents and a family that slays together and stays together. Mezco Toyz keeps the Child's Play family together as they debut their latest Mezco Designer Series Mega Scale figure with Glen. This doll comes in at 15" tall, he features 11 points of articulation and actually speaks with voice lines from the film. Child's Play and Seed of Chucky fans can pre-order Glen right now from Mezco Toyz for $98.00 with a November 2024 release. Be sure to snag up the rest of the family with Chucky and Tiffany while you can to complete your horrifying murderous doll collection.

Mezco Designer Series Seed of Chucky: Talking Glen

"A family that slays together, stays together! A chip off the old block, Glen is outfitted in a distressed t-shirt, black shorts, and sneakers. Depress the button discreetly hidden on their back to hear them speak phrases from the film including "now we really will be a perfect family…" and "are you proud of me now, daddy?!"

"Glen features eerie, realistic glass-like eyes, 11 points of articulation, and stands approximately 15" tall. They are packaged in a window box, perfect for display. In 'Seed of Chucky,' Glen is the endearing yet hauntingly unique child of the infamous killer dolls, Chucky and Tiffany. Despite their innocent and gentle nature, Glen is caught in a world of chaos and horror as they navigate the twisted legacy of their parents."

