The Acolyte "Evolve" Teaser Goes Dark, Spotlights Murder Mystery

We've got another great teaser for Leslye Headland's The Acolyte. This time, the action is traded for a spotlight on the murder mystery.

Earlier today, we were treated to an action-packed clip from Leslye Headland's (Russian Bride) Star Wars: The Acolyte that might be one of the best one-on-one fight scenes that we've seen in a "Star Wars" series in quite some time – and that's high praise considering we're talking about a franchise known for its action. But in the newest teaser, "Evolve," it's not the action that impresses us as much as the overall dark, neo-gothic vibe to it all – with the murder mystery aspect having us completely sold.

Set in a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers during the final days of the High Republic era, the Lucasfilm & Disney+ series sees former Padawan Mae (Amandla Stenberg ) collide with respected Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) while investigating a series of crimes. But the deeper their investigation goes, the more they realize that the forces they are about to confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Now, here's a look at the newest teaser from earlier today:

Here's a look at the official clip that was released earlier today – followed by a look back at what else we know about the "Star Wars" prequel series so far:

In the following featurette that was released earlier this week, we get a chance to hear from Lee Jung-jae, his co-stars, and the creative team behind the series as they offer some additional insights into what Sol is all about. In addition, the actor shares what it's been like since joining the "Star Wars" universe and much more – here's a look:

The Acolyte Honors/Challenges "Star Wars" Ethos: Amandla Stenberg

During an interview with C Magazine, Stenberg shared how Headland pitched to series to her. "All the artwork was conceptualized with my face, and Leslye was like, 'So I've been working on this for about three or four years for you. I don't know what I'm going to do if you don't do it. No pressure," Stenberg revealed. "So I was sent to the moon, of course."

Filmed mostly at Shinfield Studios in Berkshire, England, Stenberg found the experience quite different from past productions. "The crews are so hardcore, they're so hardworking, and it's very kind of hierarchical and competitive, and people work their asses off. It's very different, I think, than what I've experienced on most American sets," she explained. Another big difference between The Acolyte and Stenberg's previous work? "I have a really, really heavy load in this show, an abnormal load," she adds.

While she's understandably under strict "no spoilers" watch, Stenberg was able to discuss the show's thematic goals and the perspective that it's taking. "In the context of the Star Wars universe, it's a time of great peace, theoretically. It's also a time of an institution, and it's a time in which conceptions around the Force are very strict. And I think what we're trying to explore within our show is when an institution has a singular conception of how power can be used…we try to provide a lot of different perspectives and answers to that question," Stenberg explained. "The idea is to kind of honor the ethos of Star Wars and ideas around the Force and also challenge them, hopefully harmoniously."

Disney+, Lucasfilm, and Headland's The Acolyte stars Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers), Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), Margarita Levieva (Revenge, The Deuce), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna), and Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo as the Wookie Jedi Kel Naka. Headland directed the premiere episodes (Eps. 101 & 102) – with directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105) and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) rounding out the lineup of directors. Along with Headland, Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef will executive produce (with Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson set to produce).

