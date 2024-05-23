Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Return to 1966 with McFarlane Toys Newest Batman DC Movie Statue

Step into the DC Multiverse with another DC Movie statue as fans travel back to 1966 with a new Batman statue

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases a 12" Batman 1966 statue, arriving November 2024.

Adam West's iconic portrayal of Batman meticulously captured in collectible form.

The statue boasts a fabric-wired cape, detailed base, and is a limited edition piece.

It's a must-have for Batman collectors, priced at $249.99, hand-numbered for authenticity.

Batman from the 1966 TV series, portrayed by Adam West, is a beloved part of the Batman franchise. This campy yet colorful version of the Dark Knight brought new popularity and a brighter tone of the DC Comics hero to television. Airing from 1966 to 1968, the show featured West's Batman alongside Burt Ward's Robin, battling a chaotic and colorful set of villains with some exaggerated, comedic flair. An entire era lives within this series, from famous on-screen sound effects during fight scenes, such as "BAM!" and "POW!" to hilarious catchphrases. It appears that Batman is back as McFarlane Toys' homage to this iconic era with a new 12" tall statue for their new DC Movie Statues line.

This is the second release for this wave as Adam West's Batman gets to release with Caped Crusader from The Dark Knight Trilogy. McFarlane captures the essence of West's portrayal, from the distinctive cowl and cape to the classic gray and blue costume. All of the infamous charms of the 1966 series are depicted here with impressive detail, themed bases, and a fabric-wired cape. Collectors can bring home the legacy of Gotham's greatest hero for $249.99, with the Batman 1966 statue arriving in November 2024.

Batman '66: DC Movie Statues from McFarlane Toys

"KAPOW! CRASH! ZWAP! Adam West as Batman returns to statue form with this memorable statue featuring Batman from the 1966 TV Show. The stoic and exciting pose perfectly captures the mood of Batman in the series."

The 1:6 scale statue features a fabric cape and stands atop a Batman 66' logo base.

This statue is esstential to any DC collector.

Highly detailed statue stands approximately 11.5" tall (including base).

1:6th Scale Statue.

Made of polyresin.

Statue is inspired by the classic 1966 TV show.

Hand-numbered on the base.

Limited Edition.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Figures and Statues.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!