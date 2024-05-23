Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: addams family, jada toys, wednesday

Jada Debuts New Addams Family Wednesday Remote Control Thing

Return to Nevermore Academy as a new collectible from Jada Toys has debuted a new remote control Thing from the TV series Wednesday

Article Summary Jada Toys releases life-size remote control Thing from the Netflix series Wednesday.

Collectible features realistic movement with forward, backward, and side to side controls.

Available for pre-order at $31.99, set to bring the Addams Family's hand home in October 2024.

Thing R/C includes USB charging and comes with a simple toggle remote, batteries included.

Thing is the disembodied hand that is known from The Addams Family and is one of the most unique characters in the dark and macabre world created by Charles Addams. Introduced in the original 1930s comic strips, Thing has stuck with the family in movies, cartoons, and TV shows. The latest rendition is from the Tim Burton series Wednesday from Netflix. Following Wednesday Addams journey into Evermore Academy, Thing tags along to give her a reminder of home, a friend, and a servant when needed.

Jada Toys has unveiled that they are bringing Thing to life with a very unique collectible with a new remote control. The disembodied Addams Family hand is life-size and has a soft plastic feel, with realistic paint deco and stitching. Thing can fully move with side to side movability and forward and backward directions, which are all controlled with a themed remote. Priced at $31.99, Wednesday and Addams Family collectors can bring Thing home in October 2024 with pre-order live on Fan Channel sites like Big Bad Toy Store.

Wednesday Remote Control Thing from Jada Toys

"From the halls of Nevermore to the next unsolved mystery, Wednesday Addams' partner in crime, Thing as seen in the Wednesday (TV Series), is now here as an R/C (Radio Controlled) toy. Take home your very own Thing R/C to join in your mischievous adventures.The remote control is a simple to use toggle, allowing Thing to walk forward, backward, and turn side to side. Two AAA batteries are included for the remote control, so Thing can start walking out of the box."

"Complete with USB charging for a quick recharge so you and Thing can get back to your cunning and witty escapades. Thing R/C is life-size and has a soft plastic feel with realistic paint and stitching. Fun to play with and cool to display, Thing R/C is your willing accomplice."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!