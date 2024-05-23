Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: FuturLab, nDreams, PowerWash Simulator, Powerwash Simulator VR

PowerWash Simulator VR Brings Back To The Future Content To The Title

PowerWash Simulator VR finally gets one of the most popular special packs from the main game, as we're all going Back To The Future.

Article Summary PowerWash Simulator VR updates with Back To The Future DLC including iconic sets.

Players can clean the DeLorean, Hill Valley Clocktower, and more in immersive VR.

FuturLab and nDreams collaborate to bring detailed Back To The Future film sets.

Experience enhanced animations as the Time Train takes off in PowerWash Simulator VR.

After having already been released for the main game, PowerWash Simulator VR will be getting the popular Back To The Future content for the VR version. FuturLab and nDreams have come together to bring all of the levels and challenges from the DLC pack here, as you'll be cleaning off the DeLorean and the Time Train, as well as cleaning off three special locations that should bring back a lot of familiar feelings for fans. We have more details and the trailer here as the content will go live later this morning.

PowerWash Simulator VR x Back To The Future

Whether teaming up or taking on the dirt alone, players will find that time flies when they're having fun! Players won't need roads where they're going but they will need their trusty virtual power washer to tackle the five new jobs included in this Special Pack, featuring the following iconic sets and props inspired by the trilogy:

Doc Brown's Van

The Time Machine

Hill Valley Clocktower

The Holomax Theatre

Doc's Time Train

"We are excited for players to experience these virtual film sets inspired by Back to the Future in PowerWash Simulator VR," says Dan Chequer, FuturLab's Design Director, "The animations really shine in VR, from ducking under Doc's Time Train as it takes off to dodging the shark hologram, it feels like you've stepped back in time and onto a real film set. With gorgeous scenery and immense detail, this pack is a real blast to clean."

"VR truly elevates the PowerWash Simulator and Back to the Future Special Pack," says David Corless, VP of Publishing at nDreams. "There's really no better way to experience the world of Back to the Future than through the futuristic tech of VR and the super satisfying gameplay of PowerWash Simulator VR."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!