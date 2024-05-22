Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: Marvel Studios, mcu, vision, WandaVision

Vision: Bettany Returning for 2026 Series; Terry Matalas as Showrunner

Reports are Paul Bettany will return for a new Vision series from Marvel Television, with Terry Matalas (Star Trek: Picard) as showrunner.

It was back in October 2022 when we learned that Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring WandaVision would serve as the launching pad for a second spinoff, with Marvel Studios & Disney+ in development on a project that would focus on Bettany's Vision. The series was set to focus on Bettany's character's efforts to regain his memories after the events of the original series and was going to be overseen by WandaVision creator, writer & executive producer Jac Schaeffer (Agatha All Along). A little less than two years later, Variety is reporting that a Vision-focused series starring Bettany is set for the small screen in 2026 – but with some major changes: Terry Matalas (Star Trek: Picard) has been tapped to serve as showrunner on the new series – which is still expected to spotlight Vision's personal journey post-WandaVision.

During an interview with Esquire back in March 2021, Bettany made it clear that he was enjoying his time with Marvel Studios and the MCU and saw himself playing the Vision for some time to come. "I've heard it said, often by people who have not seen the films, that these Marvel superhero movies are always the same. And they're really not. They're self-consciously different. There's this idea from people who haven't seen them [and] who remember superhero movies from the '80s and whatever that the success has been in repeating a formula," Bettany said during the interview defending the diversity of themes and approaches in the MCU. "The success has been that they're made by fans who love this incredibly rich source material. We managed to make a TV show that celebrates the golden era of American television and is also about grief. I think that's fucking funny and weird and a great thing to be a part of," the actor added, explaining what sets WandaVision apart from other parts of the MCU.

