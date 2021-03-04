It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Nightman Not Leaveth McElhenney

With FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Danny DeVito set to return for a record-setting 15th season (and more on the way), we've been keeping a watch on how The Gang's been doing over the break. Earlier this week, we reported on McElhenney finding himself in downtown Los Angeles for a photoshoot that just so happened to be only a block or so away from the exterior of Paddy's pub so he decided to post some video with the promise, "See you soon. Daddy's coming home. Soon." This time, we're back to checking in on McElhenney- who was clearly still in that "Always Sunny" vibe.

In the following post, McElhenney shared a look of a very familiar face who has a very permanent place in the actor's life: The Nightman, from rock opera S04E13 "The Nightman Cometh." The classic episode directed by WandaVision helmer Matt Shakman (still topping Bleeding Cool's lies of best "Always Sunny" episodes) would go on to be adapted in 2009 as a short-lived live-stage musical. And as we all know, as much as Mac was going for gasps with his cat eyes and skillful karate moves? It didn't quite translate that way to the audience.

While promoting the third season of A.P. Bio in the UK, Howerton explained to The Guardian how the series works to show the characters' flaws in a manner that shows them as they truly are, allowing the characters to be a target for satire because of them. "Certainly we've become a little bit more careful to make it clear that, while the characters can be misogynistic and racist and horrible, we the writers are not racist, misogynistic, and horrible people. If we were to do some of those episodes for the first time now, people would be like: 'Well, wait a minute, who are these people?' But people now know who we are, and they know that our intentions are actually to skewer this sort of behavior, not to celebrate it."

Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Howerton about the upcoming 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during our one-on-one interview ahead of A.P. Bio Season 3 here stateside late last year. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, the second season of McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's upcoming Jean Smart-starring comedy, and the fourth season of A.P. Bio) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time).

Heading into last summer, McElhenney revealed that writing was underway, though production timelines were in flux due to production shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. McElhenney was hopeful that they'll be able to "jump right into something new with 'Sunny'" soon. And he also made one thing clear: as long as the fans want it (and FX Networks wants to keep paying for it, which we now know they clearly do) then Paddy's will be keeping its doors open for some time to come. "How many years do I have on this planet? I'll do it forever. If people keep watching it and we keep having fun, why would we ever stop? It's my dream job. I never understand why people leave shows. I don't. I never understand that," McElhenney explained. "The show is what I dreamed of doing my entire life. I don't take it for granted. And if they keep paying me and the audience keeps watching it and I still love it… why would I ever stop?"