Life #1, Missionary #1 & Time Waits #1 in Dstlry August 2024 Solicits

The new Dstlry August 2024 solicits has three new launches with Life #1, Missionary #1 and Time Waits #1 as well as a Somna card game.

Article Summary Dstlry launches Life #1, a flipbook with an innovative dual narrative concept.

Missionary #1 combines horror with spiritual warfare in an action-packed debut.

Time travel and moral choices collide in Time Waits #1 from acclaimed creators.

Somna unveils a cover gallery and a themed card game "Unveil the Shadows".

The new Dstlry August 2024 solicits and solicitations has three new launches for August and September , with Life #1, a flipbook by Brian Azzarrello, Stephanie Phillips, Danijel Zezelj and Lee Loughridge, Missionary #1 by Ryan Stegman and Jason Howard, and Time Waits #1 by Chip Zdarsky, David Brothers and Marcus To. As well as a Somna card game, a Devil's Cut hardcover and a Somna cover art gallery.

LIFE #1 (OF 6) CVR A DANIJEL ZEZELJ (MR)

(W) Brian Azzarrello, Stephanie Phillips (A) Danijel Zezelj, Lee Loughridge (CA) Danijel Zezelj

NEW 56 PAGE SERIES DEBUT. Brian Azzarello (THE BLOOD BROTHERS MOTHER, 100 Bullets) and Stephanie Phillips writing together for the first time (Grim, Harley Quinn) team up with artist Danijel Zezelj (Nostalgia) and colorist Lee Loughridge (Deadly Class) to create a masterfully crafted flip book, housing two enthralling narratives that collide in unexpected ways. In the future, a death penalty will be considered an act of kindness, as covert experiments have forced criminals with multiple life sentences to live all their time to full term. For the "Casanova Killer," that means living out the nearly 2,400 years of his 32 life sentences mining on a distant prison planet alongside some of humanity's most heinous offenders. Years pass… Decades turn to centuries, abandoned, the prisoners are shocked to see a ship approaching—filled with thieves hoping that their next big score is on the planet's long dead mine. They have no idea that the prisoners—are still alive. While the prisoners scheme to find a way off planet, the thieves plan the biggest score of their careers. Each issue of "LIFE" is a flip book, housing one story from two different perspectives. A prison break and a heist both offer interlocking narratives, creating an immersive experience that will challenge your perceptions of justice while begging the immortal question: Who really wants to live forever? For fans of ALIENS, OCEAN'S ELEVEN, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY. Retail: $8.99 In-Store Date: 8/21/2024

MISSIONARY #1 (OF 3) CVR A JASON HOWARD

(W) Ryan Stegman (A/CA) Jason Howard

NEW 48 PAGE SERIES DEBUT from DSTLRY. Writer Ryan Stegman (VENOM, SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN, X-MEN, VANISH) and artist Jason Howard (BATMAN, TREES, BIG GIRLS, THE ASTOUNDING WOLF-MAN) team up to create THE MISSIONARY, a horror comic for the ages. Bryce Hunter is a devoutly religious man whose faith is shattered when he catches his wife being…Intimate with an Elder from his church. This harrowing event sends Bryce spiraling into the hands of a demonic entity named Uvydus, Instead of rejecting possession, Bryce ACCEPTS Uvydus. Bryce wants to learn to be "bad" and Uvydus wants to be "less than completely evil." But before Bryce can use this new partnership to finally live a little, the world's greatest Exorcist sees Bryce as his greatest challenge. But that's not even the worst of it as a murderous group of demons breaks free from Hell and threatens to re-shape earth into a kingdom over which they rule! The combination of Bryce and Uvydus allows Bryce to manifest demonic powers to fight both the EVIL and GOOD forces who want him destroyed. The fate of eternity hangs in the balance as Bryce and Uvydus must fight to not just survive but reconcile their opposite natures and becomeTHE MISSIONARY. An action-packed story that features demons, gun battles and a friendship for the ages. Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference. For fans of PREACHER, CHAINSAW MAN and THE EXORCIST. Retail: $8.99 In-Store Date: 9/4/2024

TIME WAITS #1 (OF 4) CVR A MARCUS TO

(W) Chip Zdarsky, David Brothers (A/CA) Marcus To

NEW SERIES DEBUT FROM DSTLRY! Join Chip Zdarsky, David Brothers, and Marcus To for a sci-fi adventure that defies expectation and time itself! Meet Blue, a man trapped in the past, which is our present. Sent back in time for a mission he could not bring himself to complete, the former soldier Blue builds a life with Grace, the Sheriff of a small rural town. The pair build a foundation of happiness on a history of bloodshed, as far away from the trigger-happy corporate overlords that used Blue as a human gun. After ten years together, Blue and Grace are on the cusp of taking the next step in their relationship: adoption. Before Grace can fully convince Blue to expand their family, the future comes calling. The overlords want their first deserter and to complete the mission Blue could not. They have one simple rule: kill anyone who stands in their way. The first of four miniseries by Chip Zdarsky from DSTLRY! Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference. Retail: $8.99 In-Store Date: 9/11/2024

SPECTREGRAPH #3 (OF 4) CVR A CHRISTIAN WARD

(W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Christian Ward

When the larger-than-life, brilliant, and enigmatic Abrose Everett Hall died, he cast a pall over all those he knew — and no one suffered more than his former assistant and lover, Felix. Now an old man, Felix has dedicated the rest of his days to solving the paranormal puzzle of the spectregraph — his paramour's life's work, interrupted. But what is Felix's connection to the Thanatos Group, and how do Janie and Vesper factor into his plans? The gothic horror hit from DSTLRY continues! Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference. For fans of THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE, HEREDITARY, THE CONJURING.

Retail: $8.99 In-Store Date: 8/28/2024

ONE FOR SORROW #2 (OF 3) CVR A JAMIE MCKELVIE (MR)

(W/A/CA) Jamie McKelvie

The Magpie has murdered a wealthy businessman in his own home, sparking fear among London's population that no one is safe from this supernatural threat. Pressure mounts on a police force with no leads, but disgraced private detective Ignatious Thorn makes a startling discovery about his own connection to the killer. Elsewhere, medium Madame Hendrikov claims she has information from the spirit world about the Magpie. Barmaid Bess Turner moves deeper into the capital's criminal underworld, and faces a deadly test of loyalty when someone she cares about is in the wrong place at the wrong time. And all the while, the Magpie gets closer and closer to the mastermind who sits at the center of everything, like a spider in its web. But if he's the spider, does that make the Magpie his prey? Jamie McKelvie (THE WICKED + THE DIVINE, YOUNG AVENGERS, CATWOMAN: ONE BAD DAY) returns with another issue full of violence, suspense, and horror in ONE FOR SORROW #2. Retail: $8.99 In-Store Date: 8/14/2024

BLOOD BROTHERS MOTHER #3 (OF 3) CVR A EDUARDO RISSO

(W) Brian Azzarello (A/CA) Eduardo Risso

The hit Western from DSTRLY by Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso—the legendary creative team behind the seminal crime series 100 BULLETS—continues toward its shattering conclusion! The Blood brothers finally come face-to-face with the outlaws who stole their mother. But the boys soon discover the hard truth that vengeance can make a soul harder than an unforgiving landscape, and sometimes the greatest evil stares back at you from the mirror. In the tradition of The Searchers, The Outlaw Josey Wales and Blood Meridian comes a brutal new western series that can't be missed. Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference. For fans of YELLOWSTONE 1883, CLINT EASTWOOD, TRUE GRIT.Retail: $8.99 In-Store Date: 9/4/2024

MOMINU X JUNKO MIZUNO VINYL FIGURE GOLD EDITION VAR Allocations May Occur

(A) Junko Mizuno

Mominu, DSTLRY's premiere 5-inch collectible art toy designed by legendary artist and DSTLRY Founding Creator Junko Mizuno, is BACK, and this time covered head to toe in all gold. Debuting at San Diego Comic Con 2024 and limited to an edition of 500, DSTLRY is making this convention exclusive available to the Direct Market on a limited basis. Orders for Mominu Gold will be allocated to 100 units. Allocations may Occur. Retail: $100.00 In-Store Date: 8/14/2024

DEVILS CUT HC (MR)

(W) Mirka Andolfo, Brian Azzarello, Marc Bernardin, Elsa Charretier, Becky Cloonan, Tula Lotay, Jamie McKelvie, Stephanie Phillips, Scott Snyder, James TynionIV, Ram V (A) Elsa Charretier, Jock, Becky Cloonan, Francesco Francavilla, Lee Garbett, Joelle Jones, Ariela Kristantina, Tula Lotay, Jamie McKelvie, Junko Mizuno, Eduardo Risso, Christian Ward (CA) Christian Ward

The first DSTLRY publication gets the hardcover treatment for its one year anniversary! August 2023 saw the revolution begin with The Devil's Cut – the world's introduction to DSTLRY, the new publisher redefining creator-owned comics. Now DSTLRY is making this available in a DIRECT MARKET ONLY hardcover edition. Retail: $30.00 Initial Due Date: 6/27/2024

SOMNA COVER GALLERY (ONE SHOT) (MR)

(W) Becky Cloonan, Tula Lotay (A) Cloonan, Lotay, Jenny Frison, Julian Totino Tedesco, Jae Lee and more (CA) Jenny Frison

Unveiling the Somna Cover Gallery: a captivating 64-page collection that showcases every single cover from the groundbreaking Somna series in this special one-shot. This special edition invites you to delve into Cloonan and Lotay's haunting world of 1600s England—a realm of forbidden desires and spectral presences, through the creator's own work and the visions of over 20 other creators from Jenny Frison, to Juliant Totino Tedesco to Joelle Jones. Each cover, from the vivid to the ethereal, weaves together the dark and sensual tapestry of the series, making this one-shot a must-have for enthusiasts and new readers alike. With new bonus art by online sensation Hamletmachine. Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by exquisite interior stock. Experience the DSTLRY difference with this extraordinary collection. Retail: $10.00 In-Store Date: 8/21/2024

GONE COVER GALLERY (ONE SHOT) (MR)

(W) Jock (A) Jock, Peach Momoko, Jamie McKelvie and more (CA) Peach Momoko

Dive into the captivating universe of GONE with this exclusive 64-page one-shot, presenting a breathtaking collection of every cover from the trailblazing series. Experience the futuristic and fraught world of Abi and her journey from an impoverished planet to an unforgettable journey across the galaxy. Featuring work by series creator Jock but also interpretation of the GONE universe by over 15 cover artists like Peach Momoko, Jamie McKelvie, & Lee Garbett and more. Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by exquisite interior stock. Experience the DSTLRY difference with this extraordinary collection. Retail: $10.00 In-Store Date:8/28/2024

SOMNA UNVEIL THE SHADOWS CARD GAME

(W/A/CA) Becky Cloonan, Tula Lotay

Immerse yourself in the bewitching realm of Somna through a wicked social deduction card game, "Unveil the Shadows." Crafted with haunting artwork from the acclaimed SOMNA creators Becky Cloonan and Tula Lotay, this game plunges players into the secretive and mystical village of 1600s England, where every whisper could be a spell and every glance a curse. In "Unveil the Shadows," each player assumes the role of a villager, witch, or the enigmatic Dream Demon, each harboring their own clandestine motives. Over the course of the game, players will engage in a tantalizing blend of strategy and social manipulation, striving to uncover who is killing the villagers Drawing inspiration from the rich, atmospheric storytelling of "Somna," this game transforms the tension and dark sensuality of the comic into a palpable force at your table. Navigate alliances and betrayals, interpret cryptic, erotic dreams, and investigate ancient rituals to protect your secrets or expose others. Perfect for fans of "Somna" and newcomers alike, "Unveil the Shadows" promises a thrilling experience of deceit, desire, and danger. Embrace your role and manipulate the shadows to your advantage—will you secure your survival, or will your true nature be revealed as the noose tightens? Featuring gorgeous art from the comics and new exclusive pieces by Cloonan and Lotay. Retail: $30.00 In-Store Date: 8/28/2024

BLASFAMOUS HC (MR)

(W/A/CA) Mirka Andolfo

From international superstar MIRKA ANDOLFO (SWEET PAPRIKA, MERCY, UNNATURAL, Harley Quinn, Punchline) comes a new horror comedy graphic novel that only Andolfo can deliver-asking the question: how many fans is your soul worth? In a world where pop stars have ascended to divinity, and the masses bow in veneration to a new generation of viral superstars-angels and demons thrive on this exaltation, and revel in this spotlight that grants them unimaginable power. Clelia, the reigning queen of pop, finds her throne shaken by a newcomer radiating with enigmatic charm. As her fans waver and the public eye threatens to wander, Clelia and her demonic agent, Father Lev, are thrust into a battle for dominance on this exhilarating stage of music and mysticism. How far will they go to defend her reign and unravel the mystery of this sensational new threat? Mixing the sacred and profane, Harvey Award-winning Mirka Andolfo effortlessly merges the mythological urban fantasy of American Gods with the sardonic wit of The Good Place in a brand new dark series featuring stunning visual and narrative intensity set in the glittering world of pop music. The Mass Market Hardcover features the complete three issues. Cover art not final. Retail: $30.00 In-Store Date: 9/18/2024

BLASFAMOUS HC DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE ED (MR)

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Mirka Andolfo (CA) Stjepan Sejic

From international superstar MIRKA ANDOLFO (SWEET PAPRIKA, MERCY, UNNATURAL, Harley Quinn, Punchline) comes a new horror comedy graphic novel that only Andolfo can deliver-asking the question: how many fans is your soul worth? In a world where pop stars have ascended to divinity, and the masses bow in veneration to a new generation of viral superstars-angels and demons thrive on this exaltation, and revel in this spotlight that grants them unimaginable power. Clelia, the reigning queen of pop, finds her throne shaken by a newcomer radiating with enigmatic charm. As her fans waver and the public eye threatens to wander, Clelia and her demonic agent, Father Lev, are thrust into a battle for dominance on this exhilarating stage of music and mysticism. How far will they go to defend her reign and unravel the mystery of this sensational new threat? Mixing the sacred and profane, Harvey Award-winning Mirka Andolfo effortlessly merges the mythological urban fantasy of American Gods with the sardonic wit of The Good Place in a brand new dark series featuring stunning visual and narrative intensity set in the glittering world of pop music. The Direct Market Exclusive Hardcover features the complete three issues, the 5 page story from The Devil's Cut, plus a different cover, more interior pages featuring backmatter, a cover gallery, and a tip in plate. Wil be printed to order, so don't miss out. Cover art not final. Retail: $75.00 In-Store Date: 9/18/2024

