Star Wars Battle of Endor Micro Galaxy Pack Arrives from Jazewares

Jazwares continues to expand their Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron collection with some brand new limited edition releases

Article Summary Jazwares releases limited edition Battle of Endor set for Star Wars Micro Galaxy series.

Exclusive 40th-anniversary pack limited to 3,000 pieces features Endor-themed packaging.

Set includes AT-ST with Imperial Driver, Speeder Bikes, Luke, Leia, Scout Trooper, and Ewok.

Collectible available exclusively through Jazwares Vault for fans and collectors aged 8+.

It is time for a final push against the Empire as Jazwares celebrates Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Releasing as part of their Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron series, the Battle of Endor comes to life with a new limited edition set. This special 40th-anniversary pack will be released exclusively through the Jazwares Vault program and will be limited to only 3,000 pieces. The bite-size Battle of Endor comes in themed packaging that features an iconic Return of the Jedi movie poster.

Inside the box is an exclusive AT-ST with an overgrown deco and an Imperial Driver to control the mechanical beast. Three Speeder Bikes are features as well with Luke, Leia, a Scout Trooper, and a single Ewok with glider also tagging along. War comes to Endor with this set and Jazwares continue to capture some fun bite-size Star Wars fun with their Micro Galaxy Squadron series. Fans can snag up a Battle of Endor Pack right now while supplies last through the Jazwares Vault.

ROTJ 40th Anniversary Star Wars Battle of Endor Pack

"Destroy the Shield Generator with the STAR WARS Micro Galaxy Squadron Battle of Endor Battle Pack. Featuring four unique vehicles and numerous micro figure accessories, this highly detailed set is inspired by the climactic ground battle from STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI™."

"First, blast away at an Imperial Speeder Bike with LUKE SKYWALKER and PRINCESS LEIA on their own Speeder Bikes. Then, befriend an Ewok in its Combat Glider and take on an AT-ST Walker that includes an exclusive mud-caked colorway. Finally, land the Glider on the Walker, put your Ewok in the compatible cockpit, and turn the tide of battle. Officially licensed STAR WARS product from Jazwares. Ages 8+"

