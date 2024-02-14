Posted in: ABC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: preview, Season 6, The Rookie, trailer

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 2 Overview: "Chenford" Put To The Test?

Here is the overview for ABC & Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie S06E02: "The Hammer."

Article Summary Preview ABC's The Rookie S06E02 "The Hammer," the 100th episode milestone.

Episode focuses on Nolan's wedding and a new case discovery by Celina.

Lucy and Tim face challenges, possibly shaking up the Chenford dynamic?

Insights into the aftermath of season five's finale in episode one.

With less than a week to go until ABC & series creator Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie returns for its sixth season, we're getting a glimpse of what we can expect from the season's other milestone episode. Because after the season-opener ("Strike Back"), we're getting S06E02: "The Hammer" – also the show's 100th episode. From the sounds of things, a lot of the action will be built around Nolan (Fillion) and Bailey's (Jenna Dewan) wedding. But that's far from all; with Celina (Lisseth Chavez) making some unexpected discoveries and Lucy (O'Neil) & Tim (Winter) finding their relationship (and I'm quoting directly for the Chenford fans out there) "put to the test."

The Rookie Season 6 Preview: Overviews/Images

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 1 "Strike Back": In the aftermath of the assaults in the explosive season five finale, the team must now try to understand why they were targeted and if there is a bigger plan in place. Meanwhile, Nolan (Nathan Fillion) must survive his last shift before his wedding to Bailey (Jenna Dewan).

Before we take a look at the image gallery for the season premiere, here's what we know about the next episode:

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 2 "The Hammer": The team comes together to celebrate John (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey's (Jenna Dewan) wedding; meanwhile, Celina (Lisseth Chavez) discovers a discrepancy in her case, leading to a new discovery. Elsewhere, Lucy's (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim's (Eric Winter) relationship is put to the test.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

