The Rookie Season 6 Set for February 2024; Fillion Video Confirms

In a video teaser from Nathan Fillion earlier today, we learned that ABC's The Rookie will premiere its sixth season on February 20, 2024.

Nathan Fillion confirmed the news with a video released on social media.

The series follows Will Trent, leads into The Good Doctor for ABC's Tuesday lineup.

Creator Alexi Hawley and star Eric Winter previously shared their excitement over getting back to work on the upcoming season.

Last week, ABC's The Rookie series creator Alexi Hawley made it pretty clear that now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, he's ready to get the crew back together to start work on Season 6 (more on that below). Well, we have a much better idea of when the Nathan Fillion, Richard T. Jones, Mekia Cox, Eric Winter, Melissa O'Neil & Jenna Dewan-starring series will be heading back to our screens. On Tuesday, February 20th, the series will return at 9 pm – following Will Trent and serving as a lead-in for The Good Doctor.

Here's a look at the teaser featuring Fillion that was released today to confirm the news of the show's return for a sixth season on Tuesday, February 20th:

We've been on the edge of our seats, and answers are coming! 🤩 An all-new season of #TheRookie premieres Tuesday, February 20 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/UUC8rIJ7jM — The Rookie (@therookie) November 16, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Last week, Hawley took to social media to let fans know that he's got the first script ready for the cameras and was ready to roll – followed by Winter offering his approval:

To help build the excitement, here's a look back at one of the earlier trailers for the fifth season of ABC's The Rookie:

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination, and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature. The series is expected to hit screens during midseason or possibly Spring 2024 (depending on how long the WGA and potential SGA-AFTRA strike would last).

