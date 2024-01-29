Posted in: ABC, Preview, TV | Tagged: preview, Season 6, teaser, The Rookie

The Rookie Season 6 Teaser Previews This Wednesday's Official Trailer

Check out this mini-teaser for the official trailer for ABC's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie Season 6.

In case you haven't heard, ABC has a big day set for this Wednesday when they're going to drop official trailers for a number of returning shows – and yes, that includes Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie. But because we live in a day & age in which we preview the previews, we have a mini-teaser previewing this Wednesday's trailer release – which is previewing the upcoming sixth season. See what we mean? One day down the road, we're going to get an audio clip that connects to a screencapped image previewing a mini-teaser offering a heads-up about an official trailer that drops two weeks before an extended clip. WHEW! And we wrote that all in one breath…

Here's a look at the mini-teaser – which we're sure will make #Chenford fans very happy – with the Season 6 trailer set to hit this Wednesday, January 31st:

ABC's "The Rookie" Celebrates 100 Episodes

In December 2023, the long-running police drama officially began filming its 100th episode this week. Not only did they celebrate the impressive television milestone, but the network made sure to bring a photographer along to capture the moment. Here's a look at the photo gallery from the special event – with the sixth season of the series set to hit screens on February 20, 2024:

Here's a look at Winter & O'Neil's Instagram posts, sharing personal videos and images from the big day – but the videos thanking The Rookie fans are the ones that are the real hits to "the feels":

