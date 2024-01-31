Posted in: ABC, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: ABC, preview, Season 6, The Rookie, trailer

The Rookie Season 6 Trailer: Wedding Plans, Bank Robbers & More

Check out the action-packed Season 6 trailer for ABC & Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie.

Article Summary "The Rookie" Season 6 trailer teases Nolan and Bailey's wedding amid bank heist drama.

Season 6 marks the 100th episode of the ABC police drama starring Nathan Fillion.

A behind-the-scenes photo gallery commemorates the filming of the milestone 100th episode.

Eric Winter and Melissa O'Neil share personal celebration posts with fans on Instagram.

So how much build-up do you really need before checking out the official Season 6 trailer for ABC & series creator Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie? As if Nolan (Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) planning their wedding isn't headline-grabbing enough, it looks like we have some high-stakes bank robbers looking to for a big payday – and they don't care who gets hurt or killed in the process. And did we mention that this season also marks the show's 100th episode? More on that in a minute – for now? GO WATCH THE TRAILER ABOVE A HUNDRED TIMES AND GET BACK TO US!

ABC's "The Rookie" Celebrates 100 Episodes

In December 2023, the long-running police drama officially began filming its 100th episode this week. Not only did they celebrate the impressive television milestone, but the network made sure to bring a photographer along to capture the moment. Here's a look at the photo gallery from the special event – with the sixth season of the series set to hit screens on February 20, 2024:

Here's a look at Winter & O'Neil's Instagram posts, sharing personal videos and images from the big day – but the videos thanking The Rookie fans are the ones that are the real hits to "the feels":

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature. The series is expected to hit screens during midseason or possibly Spring 2024 (depending on how long the WGA and potential SGA-AFTRA strike would last).

