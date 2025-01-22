Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: chenford, The Rookie

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 3 New Images; S07E04: "Darkness Falling" Promo

Check out new images from ABC's The Rookie Season 7 Episode 3: "Out of Pocket" and an early look at Episode 4: "Darkness Falling."

As tempted as we are to break our 24-hour spoiler rule for this update on ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie S07E03: "Out of Pocket," we're going to play nice – for now. As much as we would love to dive into the dynamic between Tim (Winter), Lucy (O'Neil), and the returning Rachel (Jasmine Mathews) – as well as what's going on with the rookies – we're going to use this update to pass along some additional images that were released for this week's episode. In addition, we have a look at the promo for S07E04: "Darkness Falling," with Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) back at the DA's office, Bailey (Jenna Dewan) and John (Fillion) have safety concerns – while Lucy (O'Neil) has concerns of her own about her rookie (Patrick Keleher).

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 4: "Darkness Falling" – Following his stint at the LAPD, Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) returns to the district attorney's office, where his past connects him to the team's investigation. Meanwhile, Bailey (Jenna Dewan) and John (Nathan Fillion) have conflicting feelings over safety, while Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) grows suspicious of Seth (Patrick Keleher).

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!