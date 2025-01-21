Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: chenford, The Rookie, wopez

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 3 Sneak Peek: Should Chenford Fans Be Worried?

ABC's sneak peek at series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie S07E03: "Out of Pocket" has some "Chenford" fans worried.

That was a rather bold sneak peek at ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie S07E03: "Out of Pocket" that was released earlier today. Considering that things are in limbo between Tim (Winter) and Lucy (O'Neil), you can only imagine how Chenford fans are feeling after checking out the clip below. The "friendly face" that "resurfaces at the station" is none other than Rachel (Jasmine Mathews), Lucy's friend from college who was set up on a date with Tim by Lucy back in S02E03 "The Bet." Tim and Rachel would end up dating before distance, and other factors would see them part ways. Based on early online reactions, a lot of fans are arching their eyebrows and glaring in the general direction of the writers. It seems like everyone is in favor of Rachel being back to be there for Lucy – and that's it. This should get interesting – make sure to check out the clip, included in our overall preview rundown of the season.

The Rookie Season 7 Episodes 3 & 4 Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 3: "Out of Pocket" – Ahead of Bailey's (Jenna Dewan) return home, John (Nathan Fillion) looks for clues to locate Jason Wyler (Steve Kazee). Then, Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) swap rookies (Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher); a friendly face resurfaces at the station, and Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) feels unsettled over Angela (Alyssa Diaz).

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 4: "Darkness Falling" – Following his stint at the LAPD, Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) returns to the district attorney's office, where his past connects him to the team's investigation. Meanwhile, Bailey (Jenna Dewan) and John (Nathan Fillion) have conflicting feelings over safety, while Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) grows suspicious of Seth (Patrick Keleher).

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

