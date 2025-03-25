Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Season 7 Wraps; Showrunner Hawley Teases "Epic Finale"

Series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley took to social media to confirm that The Rookie Season 7 has wrapped, teasing an "epic" finale.

We're going to have our weekly preview of ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie – with looks at tonight's episode, S07E11: "Speed," as well as a look ahead to S07E12: "April Fools" (April 1st) and S07E13: "Three Billboards" (April 8th). But we didn't want to sit on some good news – and what's the good news? Production on the seventh season has officially wrapped, with Hawley sharing the good news earlier today.

Here's a look at Hawley's post confirming that filming has wrapped (NOTE: he edited that "next 10" to "next 8 in a follow-up):

And that's a wrap on Season 7! Final mix last night of our epic finale. You've got a ways to go before you see it, but strap in because the ride over the next 10 episodes turns the fun-tensity up to 11. (™pending.) [image or embed] — Alexi Hawley (@alexihawley.bsky.social) March 25, 2025 at 1:27 PM

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

