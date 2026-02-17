Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Season 8: S08E09 "Fun and Games" Overview Released

Check out what's ahead with ABC's The Rookie Season 8 with the official overview for the March 2nd episode, S08E09: "Fun and Games."

Less than 24 hours after the latest episode of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie hit our screens, we already have two updates about the next two episodes to pass along. First up, we have an official overview and promo trailer for next week's episode, S08E08: "Grand Theft Aircraft." Now, we've just added the official overview for March 2nd's S08E09: "Fun and Games," with Harper (Mekia Cox) and Miles (Deric Augustine) dealing with the fallout from their respective mistakes – even as they take on a trainer/trainee dynamic. Here's a look at what else is in store:

The Rookie: S08E08 "Grand Theft Aircraft" & S08E09: "Fun and Games"

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 8: "Grand Theft Aircraft" – Nolan and Garza lead a high-stakes operation that quickly goes south. Lucy and Tim navigate their relationship when an unexpected visitor shows up. Meanwhile, the team conducts a citywide search for a suspect.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 9: "Fun and Games" – Harper and Miles feel the weight of their recent mistakes, while Harper is tasked with training Miles. Nolan and Celina are dispatched to a robbery call where Nolan encounters a familiar face.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

