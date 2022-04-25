The Rookie Shares S04E20 "Enervo" Preview Images, Overview & Promo

This past weekend brought the first of a two-part special storyline to ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie. In S04E19 "Simone," viewers were introduced to Niecy Nash's Simone Clark in what will hopefully turn into a spinoff series. Nash's Clark is a force of nature & the living embodiment of a dream deferred, and (much like Fillion's John Nolan with the LAPD) the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Now, Clark, Nolan, the FBI, and the LAPD find themselves racing the clock to stop a suspected terrorist from detonating a series of bombs around the city. Meanwhile, the CIA starts making its presence known more and more, as you're about to see in the following preview images, overview, and promo for S04E20 "Enervo":

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 20 "Enervo": The team alongside the LA Division of the FBI are in a race to stop bombs that have been scattered throughout the city by a suspected terrorist. Meanwhile, the joint task force is suspicious of the CIA's involvement in the situation. Guest-starring Niecy Nash as Simone Clark, Felix Solis as Matthew Garza, Kat Foster as Casey Fox and Frankie Faison as Christopher "Cutty" Clark. "Enervo" was written by Alexi Hawley and Terrence Paul Winter, and directed by Bill Roe.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Alexi Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.