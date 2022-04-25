The Rookie Shares S04E20 "Enervo" Preview Images, Overview & Promo

Posted on
by
|
Comments

This past weekend brought the first of a two-part special storyline to ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie. In S04E19 "Simone," viewers were introduced to Niecy Nash's Simone Clark in what will hopefully turn into a spinoff series. Nash's Clark is a force of nature & the living embodiment of a dream deferred, and (much like Fillion's John Nolan with the LAPD) the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Now, Clark, Nolan, the FBI, and the LAPD find themselves racing the clock to stop a suspected terrorist from detonating a series of bombs around the city. Meanwhile, the CIA starts making its presence known more and more, as you're about to see in the following preview images, overview, and promo for S04E20 "Enervo":

rookie
(ABC/Raymond Liu)
KAT FOSTER, NIECY NASH
The Rookie Shares S04E20 "Enervo" Preview Images, Overview &#038; Promo
(ABC/Raymond Liu)
NIECY NASH, FRANKIE FAISON
rookie
(ABC/Raymond Liu)
NATHAN FILLION, NIECY NASH
The Rookie Shares S04E20 "Enervo" Preview Images, Overview &#038; Promo
(ABC/Raymond Liu)
FRANKIE FAISON, ARJAY SMITH, SHAWN ASHMORE
rookie
(ABC/Raymond Liu)
ADRIAN PASDAR
The Rookie Shares S04E20 "Enervo" Preview Images, Overview &#038; Promo
(ABC/Raymond Liu)
NATHAN FILLION, NIECY NASH
rookie
(ABC/Raymond Liu)
NIECY NASH, FRANKIE FAISON
The Rookie Shares S04E20 "Enervo" Preview Images, Overview &#038; Promo
(ABC/Raymond Liu)
NIECY NASH
rookie
(ABC/Raymond Liu)
FRANKIE FAISON, NIECY NASH
The Rookie Shares S04E20 "Enervo" Preview Images, Overview &#038; Promo
(ABC/Raymond Liu)
NIECY NASH
rookie
(ABC/Raymond Liu)
SHAWN ASHMORE, NIECY NASH
The Rookie Shares S04E20 "Enervo" Preview Images, Overview &#038; Promo
(ABC/Raymond Liu)
KAT FOSTER
rookie
(ABC/Raymond Liu)
ERIC WINTER, NATHAN FILLION
The Rookie Shares S04E20 "Enervo" Preview Images, Overview &#038; Promo
(ABC/Raymond Liu)
MELISSA O'NEIL, NIECY NASH
rookie
(ABC/Raymond Liu)
The Rookie Shares S04E20 "Enervo" Preview Images, Overview &#038; Promo
(ABC/Raymond Liu)
KEITH MACHEKANYANGA, NIECY NASH
rookie
(ABC/Raymond Liu)
FELIX SOLIS
The Rookie Shares S04E20 "Enervo" Preview Images, Overview &#038; Promo
(ABC/Raymond Liu)
NIECY NASH
rookie
(ABC/Raymond Liu)
ADRIAN PASDAR
The Rookie Shares S04E20 "Enervo" Preview Images, Overview &#038; Promo
(ABC/Raymond Liu)
NIECY NASH, NATHAN FILLION, JENNA DEWAN
rookie
(ABC/Raymond Liu)
ARJAY SMITH
The Rookie Shares S04E20 "Enervo" Preview Images, Overview &#038; Promo
(ABC/Raymond Liu)
NIECY NASH, NATHAN FILLION, JENNA DEWAN
rookie
(ABC/Raymond Liu)
NIECY NASH

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 20 "Enervo": The team alongside the LA Division of the FBI are in a race to stop bombs that have been scattered throughout the city by a suspected terrorist. Meanwhile, the joint task force is suspicious of the CIA's involvement in the situation. Guest-starring Niecy Nash as Simone Clark, Felix Solis as Matthew Garza, Kat Foster as Casey Fox and Frankie Faison as Christopher "Cutty" Clark. "Enervo" was written by Alexi Hawley and Terrence Paul Winter, and directed by Bill Roe.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Alexi Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.