The Rookie Star Eric Winter Confirms Season 7 Filming Underway

ABC's The Rookie star Eric Winter checked in on social media with the team to confirm that filming on Season 7 was officially underway.

Earlier this year, fans of series creator Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie got the good news that the series would be back for a seventh season. A month later, the other shoe dropped when ABC confirmed that the series wouldn't be returning until midseason – 2025 (more on that in a minute). But even with some time to go until Season 7 hits our screens, the word was out that The Rookie would be back to filming this summer – and that's exactly what Winter confirmed in an Instagram post from earlier today – one showing him, O'Neil, Hawley, Richard T. Jones, and Mekia Cox taking part in a group selfie during a break from filming.

"Nothin but mid-Wilshire's finest back on our game for season 7 of @therookieabc ! Let's go! ➡️🔥👮🏼‍♂️ director @alexihawley crushing it as usual! #therookie #season7," Winter wrote in his Instagram post from earlier today – here's a look:

"At the top of January, we have 'New Year's Rockin' Eve,' which is one of the big live events of the broadcast season and provides tremendous promotional opportunity, so we're going to use that for 'The Rookie' and 'Will Trent,' both shows which continue to grow and are true darlings of both ABC and the audience. We have a lot of college sports and holiday programs on during December, so that adds to the megaphone that we can use to to shout out about 'Will Trent' and 'The Rookie' being back on. And additionally, and as importantly, having them come on in January will allow them to have uninterrupted runs where they can continue to gather momentum with a huge swatch of original episodes," shared Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, shared back in May – explaining how the move to midseason could benefit the series and how the network would go the synergy route to promote the show's Season 7 return.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

