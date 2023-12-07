Posted in: ABC, Disney+, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: ABC, preview, Season 6, The Rookie

The Rookie Stars Eric Winter, Melissa O'Neil Celebrate 100 Episodes

ABC's The Rookie stars Eric Winter and Melissa O'Neil shared images & video of the team celebrating the series having reached 100 episodes.

For fans of ABC & series creator Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie, just having the team back in front of the cameras for Season 6 filming would be more than enough reason to celebrate. But on Wednesday, Winter dropped a heartfelt video directed to the fans who've loved & supported the series over five seasons that they were getting ready to film their 100th episode. Now, when you reach a milestone like that then there's going to be some celebrating – and yes, some cake. While we know that there are millions of you who would've loved to be there to celebrate in person, Winter & O'Neil were kind enough to share some looks (images & video) at how it all went down, with O'Neil also posting some love for Mekia Cox and Alyssa Diaz for having "literally built families and homes during these 100 episodes" of the series.

Here's a look at Winter & O'Neil's Instagram posts from the past 24 hours – followed by a look back the road leading up to Season 6 filming getting underway and more:

"What an amazing day for [The Rookie]! Today, we kick off our 100th episode! We love our fandom! I am so grateful to be part of this incredible show," Winter wrote as the caption to his Instagram post from yesterday – but it's the video that you'll definitely want to check out:

"The band is back together….And [Nathan Fillion] clearly didn't like my joke. #therookie let's roll," Winter wrote in the caption to his Instagram post from last week, first referencing the behind-the-scenes video he shared and then referencing Fillion's reaction in the image that followed. But Fillion didn't waste time with a follow-up in the comments section: "No, I loved your joke. Especially when I told it to you twenty minutes ago." Here's a look:

And here's a look back at Hawley's update from last month signaling that filming was underway:

Here's the teaser featuring Fillion that was released to confirm the news of the show's return for a sixth season on Tuesday, February 20th:

We've been on the edge of our seats, and answers are coming! 🤩 An all-new season of #TheRookie premieres Tuesday, February 20 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/UUC8rIJ7jM — The Rookie (@therookie) November 16, 2023 Show Full Tweet

A week earlier, Hawley took to social media to let fans know that he's got the first script ready for the cameras and was ready to roll – followed by Winter offering his approval:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature. The series is expected to hit screens during midseason or possibly Spring 2024 (depending on how long the WGA and potential SGA-AFTRA strike would last).

