The Rookie/The Rookie: Feds Take Tuesdays This January with Crossover

ABC released its midseason programming line-up, with some huge news for both fans of "The Rookie" franchise. Beginning Tuesday, January 3, the Nathan Fillion-starring original series (8 pm ET) and the Niecy Nash-Betts starring The Rookie: Feds (9 pm ET) will be teaming up on the same night. In addition, the two shows will be joined at 10 pm ET by the Ramón Rodríguez-starring crime drama Will Trent (based on Karin Slaughter's bestselling novels). And what better way to kick off the new Tuesday line-up than with a two-show crossover event on that first Tuesday? Because that's what viewers can expect. But for now, how about we pass along a preview for the next new episode of, Season 1, Episode 7 "Countdown."

Here's a Look at The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 7 "Countdown"

The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 7 "Countdown": While searching for a missing scientist in the Angeles National Forest, Simone (Nash-Betts) and Carter (James Lesure) uncover an eco-terrorist's plans to detonate dirty bombs across the city. Meanwhile, Brendon (Kevin Zegers) taps into his own profiling tactics to find the perfect birthday gift for Laura.

ABC's The Rookie: Feds also stars Frankie R. Faison (The Wire) as Christopher "Cutty" Clark, James Lesure (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty) as Carter Hope, Britt Robertson (Big Sky) as Laura Stensen, Felix Solis (Ozark) as Special Agent Matthew Garza, and Kevin Zegers (Fear the Walking Dead) as Brendon Acres. Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter are co-creators, co-showrunners, and executive producers. Mark Gordon, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Corey Miller, Michael Goi, and Bibby Dunn are executive producers. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio and international distributor of The Rookie: Feds, a co-production with ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.