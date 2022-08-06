The Sandman Constantine/Death Photo Galleries You Need in Your Life

With Netflix's The Sandman adaptation from creator, EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer (Foundation) blowing apart social media with wave after wave of praise from critics and viewers alike, we're pausing from all of the binging and analyzing to offer all of you want you really want in your lives. That's right because, in a series filled with stand-out performances, Kirby Howell-Baptiste's Death and Jenna Coleman's Johanna Constantine have developed strong "why can't they have a spinoff"-levels of fan support. So who are we not to feed into your needs, here's a look at the official looks at Constantine and Death that have been released so far.

Here's a look at the key art and image galleries for Howell-Baptiste's Death, followed by the same for Coleman's Constantine:

In this first clip from the series (Episode 4), Dream (Tom Sturridge) heads to Hell to retrieve his stolen Helmet of Dreams from one of the demons of Lucifer (and make sure to keep a watch on some familiar faces showing up in this scene, too). Following that, a scene from Episode 6 finds Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) coming to claim an elderly violist:

With the series currently streaming, here's a look back at the official trailer for Netflix's The Sandman:

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

Stemming from Warner Bros. TV, Netflix's The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, Patton Oswalt, and Mark Hamill.