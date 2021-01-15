The Sandman: Gwendoline Christie Reportedly Joins Netflix Adapt

With a new year comes a whole slate of highly-anticipated series- one, in particular, being Netflix's live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's (American Gods, Good Omens) The Sandman comics book series. Stemming from Gaiman, Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey's Anatomy), David Goyer (Hellraiser, Constantine), and WBTV Group, the project's done a pretty excellent job of avoiding having to do an official casting news dump even though filming is underway.

At the end of September 2020, it was reported that Tom Sturridge (Sweetbitter) was in talks for the lead role of Morpheus aka Dream. Sources at the time said the actor tested along with Tom York (Poldark) and Colin Morgan (Merlin), with Sturridge apparently winning the part. Now, Discussing Film is reporting that Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones, "Star Wars" Sequel Trilogy) has also joined the cast of the Netflix series (though her role is unknown at this time). The casting wouldn't be Christie's first journey into Gaiman's literary world, having recently starred in the radio adaptation of Gaiman's The Sleeper and the Spindle novel over the holidays- and to be clear? Much like the reports on Sturridge's casting, nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Heinberg will write and serve as showrunner on the series, with Gaiman set to executive produce alongside Goyer, with both having been attached to the original New Line feature film effort. Gaiman's multi-genre tale centers on Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, and the Endless, the powerful group of siblings: Destiny, Death, Destruction, Despair, Desire, and Delirium. Warner Bros. shopped the television project to a number of networks and streaming services – including "family member" HBO, who reportedly passed on the series based on the expected price tag attached. Netflix made the winning bid with a direct-to-series order, seeing the series as a potential "tent pole" for the streamer as Game of Thrones was for HBO.