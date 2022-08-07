The Sandman: Learning You've Been Pronouncing "Constantine" Wrong

Based on the social media reactions from the past 48 hours, a lot of folks have a ton of takeaways from Netflix's The Sandman adaptation from creator, EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer (Foundation). But possibly one of the most important contributions the streaming series could've made to the pop culture landscape was to put to rest… once and for all… one of the biggest mistakes that's been allowed to foster for too long (nearly 40 years!). And it's not like folks haven't pointed it out in the past, but for those of you who missed those "The More You Know" moments? Well, thanks to Jenna Coleman's (Doctor Who) breakout character "Johanna", a decent chunk of you learned that you've been pronouncing "Constantine" wrong. That's right, the "-tine" rhymes with "wine" and not "mean. Of course, we're discussing this because one of those fine folks who live to correct artists about their own work tried to make the claim that the Netflix series is pronouncing it wrong and implying that there are two pronunciations for the name (US & UK).

Were they right? Of course not, and Gaiman makes sure that's understood with a tweet response as well as offering a look back to when he addressed the matter in 2021 (and brought visuals to drive the point home):

In the comics he pronounced it Constantyne and people who pronounced it Constanteen either did it through ignorance or to tease him (like Mad Hettie). On TV and films it's the other way around. https://t.co/Ai0pb0af9N — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) October 11, 2021 Show Full Tweet

As we addressed yesterday, there's been a growing call on social media for Coleman's Johanna Constantine to get her own spinoff series. And it hasn't gone unnoticed by Gaiman and the team. "It's been one of the most common questions we've been asked so far. I have no idea, and I think that's probably up to whichever Warner Bros entity controls their characters," Gaiman responded in one tweet about the prospects of a spinoff ever seeing the light of day. Here's a look at two of Gaiman's tweets addressing the matter. But for now, we're keeping fingers, toes, and other various body parts crossed for good luck for an early Season 2 renewal:

It's been one of the most common questions we've been asked so far. I have no idea, and I think that's probably up to whichever Warner Bros entity controls their characters. https://t.co/IxyAntNU3p — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 5, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at Gaiman responding to some comments/questions folks had about Constantine:

In the Sandman world, where Morpheus escapes from captivity in 2022, she's the current embodiment of the Constantine life force. https://t.co/G2jhdPRHlQ — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 3, 2022 Show Full Tweet

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

Stemming from Warner Bros. TV, Netflix's The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, Patton Oswalt, and Mark Hamill.