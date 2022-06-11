The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Answers Questions: Constantine, Death & More

See? Now doesn't that feel better? Thanks to Geeked Week being the home for a new teaser and a confirmed August 5th release date, it's nice to see the conversations surrounding Netflix's upcoming The Sandman series adaptation from creator, EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer (Foundation) shift from when/if the series is coming out to what viewers can expect to see when it does debut. But that doesn't mean Gaiman's stopped answering fans' questions, comments & concerns via Twitter. So to make sure you're up-to-speed on the world of "Sandman," check out our updated rundown of Gaiman's thoughts on everything from what the first season will cover and the episode that will have viewers loving Kirby Howell-Baptiste's Death to a fan's excellent observation about Johanna Constantine (Jenna Coleman) love interest matching with some earlier casting news.

So what will "The Sandman" Season 1 Cover? "The first ten episodes take you to the end of 'The Doll's House.'"

Howell-Baptiste "Nailed It" with Death Audition: "I got to see hundreds and hundreds of auditions for Death. And Kirby nailed it."

On Concern That "The Sandman" Season 1 Pacing Could Feel "Compressed": "If it's any comfort, that's about the same pacing (and amount of time) that Act I of the Audible Sandman took to tell the same amount of story."

Is "Overture" Part of the Netflix Series? "Not exactly. One piece of information that you only get in 'Overture' is given to you early in Episode 1, but apart from that, it's all in its proper place."

So About Death's "Tattoo"? "The eye of Horus? It's not a tattoo, just make-up, and she doesn't always do it. Only when she dresses up. The first time you see it is at the beginning of 'Season of Mists,' so it would not show up this season."

Well Didi did in The High Cost of Living (See the pictures — she does the Eye of Horus make-up when she's heading out on the town). I don't think Death "applies make-up" in Season of Mists, any more than she went off and changed clothes between panels. https://t.co/JJef5N4AYe pic.twitter.com/Kvl2nDgqN1 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Before "The Sandman," Gaiman Pitched a Dream-Themed Story to George RR Martin for "Wild Cards": This was Summer of 1987, before 'Sandman' at DC, when I had an idea about a person living in dreams, and pitched it to GRRM for 'Wild Cards'. He said no, wisely and to all of our benefit." / "As George has pointed out to me, several times now, very happily, had he said yes I would have made four or five thousand dollars from 'Sandman' by now…"

Will Chantal & Zelda Be Included in the Series? "They are!"

Death Fans Will Want to Check Out Episode 6: "After Episode 6 goes out, a lot of people are going to love her [Kirby Howell-Baptiste's Death]."

Coleman Will Be Doing Double-Duty as Johanna Constantine: "You get her as a modern woman and you get her as the one in the 1790s. Both."

On a Fan Noting Johanna Constantine's Love Interest Will Be Elanor Fanyinka's Rachel: "Well spotted"

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

"For the last thirty-three years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head. I'm unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality. I can't wait until the people out there get to see what we've been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there," said Gaiman in a statement coinciding with the initial casting news on the series. "This is astonishing, and I'm so grateful to the actors and to all of The Sandman collaborators — Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the show — for making the wildest of all my dreams into reality."

Stemming from Warner Bros. TV, Netflix's The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, Patton Oswalt, and Mark Hamill.