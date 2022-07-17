The Sandman: Neil Gaiman "Now Relieved" Film Adaptation Was Never Made

In less than a week (and with less than a month to go until its premiere), Netflix's upcoming The Sandman adaptation from creator, EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer (Foundation) is set to make a major impact on San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). And after that, Gaiman will finally get a chance to see one of his greatest works come to life (don't get us started on how big of fans we are of American Gods) on the small screen. Now, the celebrated author hasn't made a secret of just how long he's waited for this to happen and how there were attempts in the past to bring it to the big screen, too (even addressing the matter via social media back in April). Earlier today, Gaiman not only made it clear that he's "incredibly excited" for the project ("I've already seen it and am really proud of what we made") to hit screens but also that he's "relieved" that it's a streaming series and not a film. In response to a question about whether he likes the upcoming adaptation or 2009's big-screen adaptation of Coraline, Gaiman explained why it's tough to compare the two before expressing his relief. "You can't really compare a ten episode adaptation of the first two books to a movie. (But I'm now relieved that nobody ever made a Sandman movie.)," he wrote in his tweet.

Now here's a look back at the date announcement teaser, followed by a look back at the previously-released first look and behind-the-scenes featurette:

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

"For the last thirty-three years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head. I'm unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality. I can't wait until the people out there get to see what we've been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there," said Gaiman in a statement coinciding with the initial casting news on the series. "This is astonishing, and I'm so grateful to the actors and to all of The Sandman collaborators — Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the show — for making the wildest of all my dreams into reality."

Stemming from Warner Bros. TV, Netflix's The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, Patton Oswalt, and Mark Hamill.