The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Pushes Back on Fake Account, Misinformation

While millions await word on whether or not there will be a second season of EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer's series adaptation of Gaiman's The Sandman, the world continues to find ways to be weirder and more annoying. In this case (surprise, surprise), it all involves Twitter and how new owner Elon Musk and the usual gaggle of sad, pathetic trolls are combining to make the social media tool even more toxic than usual. So here's what happened. Apparently, some folks who got tired of throwing knives at each other to see who could catch the most got together to prop up a fake social media account meant to mirror a real account to post fake news. In this case, the Netflix series had been canceled. What does Musk have to do with all of this? Well, with his new "pay $8, get a blue check" plan, sad little souls like these could buy themselves legitimacy. In other words, if everyone had a blue check? Then no one really has a blue check.

What the "merry pranksters" also did was give unexpected joy to the haters out there who are still healing their sore butts over the series "daring" to go with a diverse cast. Not bothering to see if the account was real or not (because these folks never let truths and facts get in the way of some pure, uncut hate), they couldn't wait to slime up social media to jump for joy over Gaiman's "failure." And then we had the satisfaction of watching Gaiman call a couple of them out:

But two of Gaiman's followers did an excellent job of demonstrating just how worse all of this could get under Musk… at least for those who choose to stay on Twitter:

There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he's made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way. Netflix's The Sandman also stars Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, Patton Oswalt, and Mark Hamill. The series stems from Warner Bros. TV, EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer.