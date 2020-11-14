The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Tweets on Dailies, Lucifer, The Watch & More

With filming currently underway on Neil Gaiman (Good Omens), Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey's Anatomy), David Goyer (Hellraiser, Constantine), and WBTV Group's series adaptation of The Sandman for Netflix, it's time to check in with Gaiman on Twitter as he responds to fans about the project. Now to be honest? We actually thought we would get a casting announcement or some major news like that (and for STARZ's American Gods, for that matter) on Gaiman's birthday but wasn't to be. What we did get heading into the weekend was a "report from the field" covering a number of topics.

Kicking things off, Gaiman revealed more details on the dailies he's seen so far- reassuring fans that based on what he's seen, "It's really 'Sandman'.":

Gaiman also wants concerned fans to know that the show's creators share their concerns- and that's what makes them right for the job:

Considering the long road he's traveled to get Sandman onto either big or small screen, Gaiman wanted to street the importance of them getting this adaptation right:

Delving back into the ongoing topic of whether or not Netflix's Lucifer will impact the series, Gaiman makes it clear that "A Season of Mists" will be exactly what it's supposed to be:

Gaiman also emphasizes once again that using "modern take" isn't the way to go when describing the adaptation- and seems as confused as we were by the "superhero" reference:

For those Sandman fans feeling nervous that the Netflix series will go the route that BBC America did with Sir Terry Pratchett's The Watch, Gaiman promises them that he has a strong level of creative control and "whatever it is they've done to 'The Watch'" won't happen there (we're going out on a limb and guessing folks aren't happy with it?):

Heinberg will write and serve as showrunner on the series, with Gaiman set to executive produce alongside Goyer, with both having been attached to the original New Line feature film effort. Gaiman's multi-genre tale centers on Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, and the Endless, the powerful group of siblings: Destiny, Death, Destruction, Despair, Desire, and Delirium. Warner Bros. shopped the television project to a number of networks and streaming services – including "family member" HBO, who reportedly passed on the series based on the expected price tag attached. Netflix made the winning bid with a direct-to-series order, seeing the series as a potential "tent pole" for the streamer as Game of Thrones was for HBO.

