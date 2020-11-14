The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Tweets on Dailies, Lucifer, The Watch & More

With filming currently underway on Neil Gaiman (Good Omens), Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey's Anatomy), David Goyer (Hellraiser, Constantine), and WBTV Group's series adaptation of The Sandman for Netflix, it's time to check in with Gaiman on Twitter as he responds to fans about the project. Now to be honest? We actually thought we would get a casting announcement or some major news like that (and for STARZ's American Gods, for that matter) on Gaiman's birthday but wasn't to be. What we did get heading into the weekend was a "report from the field" covering a number of topics.

Kicking things off, Gaiman revealed more details on the dailies he's seen so far- reassuring fans that based on what he's seen, "It's really 'Sandman'.":

Every day I watch the Sandman Dailies (the footage they shot the day before). Today I watched as the summoning spell succeeded, and Dream appeared in Roderick Burgess's cellar. It's really Sandman. I am filled with too many emotions. #HereInThe Darkness — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 14, 2020

Gaiman also wants concerned fans to know that the show's creators share their concerns- and that's what makes them right for the job:

Sandman is being made by people who love it as much as you and who care as much as you do, and who are losing sleep over the same questions (or are happy to have solved them). Don't stress. For good or ill, Sandman is going to be Sandman. https://t.co/wKNR35hXqJ — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 14, 2020

Considering the long road he's traveled to get Sandman onto either big or small screen, Gaiman wanted to street the importance of them getting this adaptation right:

It matters to me. I've spent 30 years stopping bad adaptations and mediocre adaptations of Sandman, or even good things that just weren't Sandman, from being made. This one has to be Sandman, to look and feel like Sandman, or there isn't any point. https://t.co/K6ZNMIQVr1 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 14, 2020

Delving back into the ongoing topic of whether or not Netflix's Lucifer will impact the series, Gaiman makes it clear that "A Season of Mists" will be exactly what it's supposed to be:

It won't. Sandman is Sandman. https://t.co/62HUZYSJJe — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 14, 2020

Gaiman also emphasizes once again that using "modern take" isn't the way to go when describing the adaptation- and seems as confused as we were by the "superhero" reference:

It's not a "modern take on it". It's just Sandman. And why would we turn it into a superhero story, when it never was that to begin with? It's Sandman. https://t.co/eaHvct00qJ — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 14, 2020

For those Sandman fans feeling nervous that the Netflix series will go the route that BBC America did with Sir Terry Pratchett's The Watch, Gaiman promises them that he has a strong level of creative control and "whatever it is they've done to 'The Watch'" won't happen there (we're going out on a limb and guessing folks aren't happy with it?):

I'm the one that wrote and showran Good Omens, though. I had nothing whatsoever to do with whatever it is they've done to The Watch. Promise. https://t.co/4mVfH8sJ9f — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 14, 2020

Heinberg will write and serve as showrunner on the series, with Gaiman set to executive produce alongside Goyer, with both having been attached to the original New Line feature film effort. Gaiman's multi-genre tale centers on Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, and the Endless, the powerful group of siblings: Destiny, Death, Destruction, Despair, Desire, and Delirium. Warner Bros. shopped the television project to a number of networks and streaming services – including "family member" HBO, who reportedly passed on the series based on the expected price tag attached. Netflix made the winning bid with a direct-to-series order, seeing the series as a potential "tent pole" for the streamer as Game of Thrones was for HBO.