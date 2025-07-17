Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Sandman

The Sandman Season 2 Vol 2 Opening: Dream Needs Some Brotherly Advice

Arriving on July 24th, here's a look at the opening scene to Netflix's The Sandman Season 2 Volume 2, Chapter 7: "Time and Night."

Article Summary The Sandman Season 2 Volume 2 premieres July 24th on Netflix with Dream seeking Destiny's guidance.

Opening scene from Chapter 7: "Time and Night" teases the beginning of the epic final volume.

Season 2 adapts beloved storylines and single-issue tales, leading to a bonus "Death" episode.

Get an early look at what's in store as Dream faces high stakes, both personal and cosmic.

With only a week to go until the second and final volume of Allan Heinberg and David S. Goyer's Tom Sturridge (Dream) and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Death)-starring live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman hits our screens, Netflix has released a look at the opening scene from Season 2 Volume 2, Chapter 7: "Time and Night." The endgame is at hand, and Dream has a date with Destiny (Adrian Lester) for some brotherly advice.

Set to hit Netflix screens on July 24th, here's a look at the opening scene to The Sandman Season 2 Volume 2:

A six-episode Volume 1 will be released on July 3rd, and a five-episode Volume 2 will be released on July 24th – and then, a bonus episode drops on July 31st that adapts Death: The High Cost of Living. As you're about to see, the final run will adapt storylines from Season of Mists, Brief Lives, The Kindly Ones, and The Sandman: Overture, collections, along with beloved single-issue stories such as "Tales in the Sand," "A Midsummer Night's Dream," "The Song of Orpheus," "Thermidor," and "The Tempest," among others. Here's a look at how the final season release schedule will work:

Volume 1 (July 3rd): Chapter 1: "Season of Mists," Chapter 2: "The Ruler of Hell," Chapter 3: "More Devils Than Vast Hell Can Hold," Chapter 4: "Brief Lives," Chapter 5: "The Song of Orpheus," and Chapter 6: "Family Blood"

Volume 2 (July 24th): Chapter 7: "Time and Night," Chapter 8: "Fuel for the Fire," Chapter 9: "The Kindly Ones," Chapter 10: "Long Live the King," and Chapter 11: "A Tale of Graceful Ends"

Special Bonus Episode (July 31st): Chapter 12: "Death: The High Cost of Living"

After a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything.

Also returning for the second season of The Sandman are Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Vanesu Samunyai, and Razane Jammal. Joining them this season are Freddie Fox as Loki, Clive Russell as Odin, Laurence O'Fuarain as Thor, Ann Skelly as Nuala, Douglas Booth as Cluracan, Jack Gleeson as Puck, Indya Moore as Wanda, Steve Coogan as the voice of Barnabas, Adrian Lester as Destiny, Esmé Creed-Miles as Delirium, and Barry Sloane as The Prodigal – joining The Endless cast that includes the returning Kirby as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, and Donna Preston as Despair.

Over the course of the past year, Tortoise Media, NY Magazine, and Vulture have reported allegations of abuse by a number of women against Gaiman. Gaiman has denied anything non-consensual.

