The Sandman Series Casts Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie & More

Considering the upcoming dark fantasy series adaptation from Netflix had already kicked off production before the end of the year, we have to say we're pretty impressed with how comic book series creator/EP Neil Gaiman, and executive producers Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey's Anatomy) and David S. Goyer (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Terminator: Dark Fate, Foundation) kept The Sandman casting news so hush-hush- until today, that is. With more names still to come (smart move holding off on who locked in the highly-anticipated role of Death), the streaming service is welcoming Tom Sturridge (Sweetbitter) as Dream, Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as Lucifer, Vivienne Acheampong (The Witches) as Lucienne, Boyd Holbrooks (Narcos) as The Corinthian, Charles Dance (The Crown) as Roderick Burgess, Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing) as Abel, and Sanjeev Bhaskar (Unforgotten) as Cain. Gaiman, Heinberg, and Goyer are co-writers on the series, with Heinberg also serving as showrunner.

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence. Now here's a closer look at the first members of the cast set to bring Gaiman's universe to life- beginning with Tom Sturridge as Dream, Lord of the Dreaming:

Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Ruler of Hell:

Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, chief librarian and trusted guardian of Dream's realm:

Boyd Holbrooks as The Corinthian, an escaped nightmare who wishes to taste all that the world has in store:

Charles Dance is Roderick Burgess, Charlatan, blackmailer, and magician:

Asim Chaudhry is Abel and Sanjeev Bhaskar is Cain, the first victim and the first predator, residents, and loyal subjects of the Dream Realm:

"For the last thirty-three years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head. I'm unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality. I can't wait until the people out there get to see what we've been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there," says Gaiman in a statement coinciding with the casting news. "This is astonishing, and I'm so grateful to the actors and to all of The Sandman collaborators — Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the show — for making the wildest of all my dreams into reality."