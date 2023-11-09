Posted in: Fox, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Bart Simpson, fox, Homer Simpson, the simpsons

The Simpsons EPs Respond to Homer-Strangling-Bart "Clickbaiting" News

FOX's The Simpsons EPs posted the perfect response to the social media uproar over whether or not Homer still strangles Bart.

Article Summary Homer's choking of Bart became a hot topic, sparking online debates.

The Simpsons EPs offered a tongue-in-cheek response to the supposed "controversy."

The animated series is already set to return for a 36th season - continuing its run as the longest-running scripted series in television history.

James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean, and Matt Selman serve as executive producers.

Did you hear the news? After years of venting his frustrations at his son by wrapping his hands around his throat, it seems Homer has seen the error of his ways and will no longer strangle Bart. The revelation came during October 22nd's "McMansion & Wife," Homer comments on his "interesting" parenting skills before adding, "I don't do that anymore. Times have changed." Well, with social media being what it is, it didn't take long for some folks to praise the move as finally removing a child abuse aspect from the long-running animated series. While on the other side, folks saw the line as a sign of "wokeism" making its way into the Emmy Award-winning series. But somewhere in the middle of all of that exists what appears to be… the truth?!? In between the online back-and-forths, some fans noted that FOX's The Simpsons hasn't featured Homer strangling Bart for a few years now – reportedly, not since Season 31. But it was the show's executive producers who had the most important perspective to add in all of this – and it seems like what they're saying is that maybe folks need to calm down.

Along with an image of Homer strangling Bart (and saying to him, "Why you little clickbaiting…"), the executive producers added the following caption: "Homer Simpson was unavailable for comment as he was busy strangling Bart." So we're thinking that maybe folks read into that line and projected some personal stuff onto the animated series a little too much? Here's a look at the post from earlier:

Homer Simpson was unavailable for comment as he was busy strangling Bart. pic.twitter.com/Yh6koeqTQS — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) November 9, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at the official trailer for the 35th season, with the animated series already set to return for a 36th season – continuing its run as the longest-running scripted series in television history:

The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into popular culture in 1989 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable television icons. Rounding out this cast of characters are many beloved Springfield residents, including tavern proprietor MOE SZYSLAK (Hank Azaria) and nuclear power plant owner MR. BURNS (Harry Shearer).

FOX's The Simpsons is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television. The executive producers are James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean, and Matt Selman. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.

