The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob's Burgers, American Dad: 4 More Seasons

FOX announced that it's making a major four-season commitment to animated hits The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, and American Dad!

We were wondering what the "bigger picture" was going to be over at FOX when the word hit that the network was bringing back American Dad! after Warner Bros. Discovery's TBS officially ended the show's run last month. Well, the other animated shoe dropped in a very big way today – with The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers set to return for an additional four seasons – and American Dad! officially returning with a four-season deal of its own. In terms of seasons and numbers, the announcement will boost Bob's Burgers from Seasons 16-19, Family Guy from Seasons 24-27, American Dad! from Seasons 20-23, and The Simpsons from Seasons 37-40. Disney+ and Hulu remain the exclusive global streaming home for all four animated series, while linear reruns of American Dad! will continue to air on Warner Bros. Discovery's TBS, Adult Swim, and TruTV until at least 2030.

"This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators – that goes double for Seth this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics," said Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network. "The longevity of this agreement reaffirms our commitment to the successful partnership we've built with the incredible team at Disney," added Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment. "This collaboration has and will continue to generate meaningful long-term value and strategically build audiences from Fox to Hulu to fans worldwide." Marci Proietto, head of 20th Television Animation, shared, "This historic four-season order from our longtime partners at Fox is truly monumental for these iconic animated series. We are so proud that these legendary shows will continue for hundreds of more episodes, allowing new and longstanding fans to watch, rewatch, and experience more of 'The Simpsons, Family Guy,' 'American Dad' and 'Bob's Burgers' for years to come."

