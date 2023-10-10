Posted in: Disney+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney, disney plus, roku, spiderwick chronicles, the spiderwick chronicles

The Spiderwick Chronicles Series Moves from Disney+ to Roku

The series adaptation of Tony DiTerlizzi & Holly Black's The Spiderwick Chronicles has moved from Disney+ and has found a new home on Roku.

A little more than a month after the news came down that Disney would not be moving forward with its live-action series adaptation of Tony DiTerlizzi & Holly Black's best-selling children's fantasy novels, The Spiderwick Chronicles has found a new, U.S. rights-exclusive home at Roku. The series departure from "The Mouse" came as part of Disney's efforts to cut content costs at the streaming service, with a renewed focus by Disney Branded Television on producing content based on Disney-owned properties. Earlier this year, Disney CEO Bob Iger and his team made it clear that streaming would be the focus of not just cost-cutting & savings efforts but also of a retooling of the release calendar to space out projects currently in development. It was also reported at that time that 20th Television & Paramount Television Studios were actively shopping the six-episode season – and it would appear that it paid off, with the series expected to debut in early 2024.

"It is an honor to bring 'The Spiderwick Chronicles,' a spectacular adventure-filled story led by the incredible Christian Slater and Joy Bryant, exclusively to The Roku Channel," said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals, Roku Media, in a statement first reported exclusively by Deadline Hollywood. Paramount TV Studios President Nicole Clemens added, "We are elated that 'The Spiderwick Chronicles' has found a new home and want to thank The Roku Channel for their passionate partnership. Our showrunner Aron Eli Coleite has crafted a beautiful series full of all the enchantment that made the books so beloved, and we can't wait for audiences to meet these wonderful characters."

Produced by 20th Television and Paramount Television Studios, The Spiderwick Chronicles was written by Showrunner & EP Aron Eli Coleite – with Holly Black, Tony DiTerlizzi, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, and Julie Kane Ritsch executive producing. The series starred Alyvia Alyn Lind as Calliope, Christian Slater as Mulgarath, Jack Dylan Grazer as Thimbletack (Voice), Joy Bryant as Helen Grace, Lyon Daniels as Jared, Momona Tamada as Emiko, Mychala Lee as Mallory, and Noah Cottrell as Simon.

