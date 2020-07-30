The folks behind our favorite twisted online animated universe Cyanide & Happiness have teamed up with the Magic: The Gathering animation studio to show the humorous side of… hostage situations?!? On Thursday, Explosm (Joking Hazard, Purgatony, Freakpocalypse) and animation studio Octopie (Paranormal Action Squad, Celebrity Animal Encounters) premiered the first two episodes of its new animated web series The Stockholms, airing exclusively on Octopie's YouTube channel (and you can find the episodes below).

Christopher Sabat (Dragonball Z, My Hero Academia, One Piece), Nolan North (Uncharted Series, The Last of Us, Destiny, Marvel's Avengers), Zach Hadel (psychicpebbles), Korey Coleman (Double Toasted), and Martin Thomas (Double Toasted) star in the 10-episode series, which follows a goofball bank robber who spends months in a bank with his captive loving "family." Of course, he has a way-too-friendly hostage negotiator and his pushover ways to thank for that. But why take our not-completely-objective word for it? You can check out some preview images (yes, we're pretty sure that's Chris Pine, definitely sure that's at least "a" Santa Claus, and we swear that looks like a delivery person from a Hungry Howie's) as well as the first two episodes from the series below.

Episode 1 "The Dinnertime Crime": Can Jasper swallow his pride when his family can't swallow his "home" cooking? I have a feeling the Stockholms are gonna be okay.

Episode 2 "The Prom Job": Marley wants to go to prom, however she is a hostage in a bank. Despite this, the Stockholms are gonna be okay.