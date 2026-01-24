Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: the studio

The Studio Season 2 "Definitely Pushing the Needle": Chase Sui Wonders

Chase Sui Wonders offered some early insights into filming on Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's Apple TV series, The Studio Season 2.

After collecting a ton of hardware – including Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy – during the 2026 Golden Globes, Seth Rogen shared that the second season of his and Evan Goldberg's Apple TV series The Studio would begin filming in about a week. "We've literally written some things that happened leading up to this award show into episodes as we've been writing the show. We start shooting in a week," Rogen shared. "So yes, several things have happened, both today and leading up to this event that we have written directly into the show, and you'll probably know what they are when you see them." He added, "A lot of people literally just come up to us and were like, 'Put me on your show. I'll do anything. I'll walk by!' It's very lovely. The head of Sony, Tom [Rothman, Chairman & CEO, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group]. I love that real studio heads want to be on the show. Ted [Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO] kind of ruined it for everyone. But yeah, there's a few people we roped in tonight. This is good poaching ground for us."

Earlier this week, Rogen proved to be a man of his word, taking to Instagram to signal that Season 2 filming was underway. Speaking with Deadline Hollywood, Chase Sui Wonders (Quinn Hackett) teased that Rogen and Goldberg are "definitely pushing the needle" with what's planned for the streaming series' return. "It's definitely a level up," Wonders shared during an interview at the Sundance Film Festival. "We've already started filming, and I think everyone is laughing harder and louder than they did last season, even in our first week. I can't say much, but there are some familiar faces that you'll be very excited to see making fun of themselves."

Along with Rogen, the cast for the streaming series' first season includes Catherine O'Hara (HBO's The Last of Us), Kathryn Hahn (Disney+'s Agatha All Along), Ike Barinholtz (HBO's White House Plumbers), and Chase Sui Wonders (Peacock's Bupkis) – with Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, and Dewayne Perkins set as major recurring guest stars. From Ice Cube and Adam Scott to Zack Snyder, Antony Starr, and Ziwe, here's a rundown of guest stars who appeared:

In Apple TV's The Studio, Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting, and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes movies, it's the job Matt's been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.

Stemming from Lionsgate Television, Apple TV's The Studio was created by multi-Emmy Award winners Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory, alongside Rogen, Goldberg, and Frida Perez. Point Grey Pictures' James Weaver, Alex McAtee, and Josh Fagen also serve as executive producers alongside Rogen and Goldberg.

