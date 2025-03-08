Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: the studio

The Studio Sneak Peek: Continental Studios' Matt Remick, Awkward Ally

In honor of International Women's Day, Apple TV+ released a clip from EPs Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's The Studio - here's a look!

Article Summary Dive into Apple TV+'s upcoming comedy series, The Studio, by EPs Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Mark your calendar for the two-episode debut on March 26, 2025, with a new episode releasing every Wednesday.

Watch as Matt Remick aims to modernize Continental Studios while navigating industry challenges.

Celebrities like Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, and Bryan Cranston bring star power to The Studio.

If the early reviews coming out of SXSW are a sign of what's to come, then Apple TV+ and EPs Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are about to have a hit on their hands with The Studio. Starring Rogen and a killer cast of series regulars, recurring, and guest stars, the 10-episode entertainment industry-skewering comedy series is set to debut its first two episodes on Wednesday, March 26th (with one episode dropping every Wednesday through May 21st). But in honor of today being International Women's Day, we're getting a quick look at Rogen's Continental Studios head, Matt Remick, in action – and finding a way to reaffirm the studio as an ally to women in the most awkward way possible.

Along with Rogen, the cast for the upcoming streaming series includes Catherine O'Hara (HBO's The Last of Us), Kathryn Hahn (Disney+'s Agatha All Along), Ike Barinholtz (HBO's White House Plumbers), and Chase Sui Wonders (Peacock's Bupkis) – with Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, and Dewayne Perkins set as major recurring guest stars.

Now, here's a look at the previously released official teaser and sneak peeks, along with an official overview of the 10-episode streaming series – with Apple TV+'s The Studio hitting screens on Wednesday, March 26th

In Apple TV+'s The Studio, Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting, and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes movies, it's the job Matt's been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.

Stemming from Lionsgate Television, Apple TV+'s The Studio was created by multi-Emmy Award winners Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory, alongside Rogen, Goldberg, and Frida Perez. Point Grey Pictures' James Weaver, Alex McAtee, and Josh Fagen also serve as executive producers alongside Rogen and Goldberg.

